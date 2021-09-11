What's up: News headlines in The Dalles
(THE DALLES, OR) The news in The Dalles never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what's trending in your community.
Obituary: Harley “Bud” Earl
Harley “Bud” Earl passed away peacefully Aug. 30, 2021, with family by his side at Mid-Columbia Medical Center of The Dalles, Ore. He was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Bud stared life in Florence, Ore., with his parents and sister, he grew up fishing, digging... Read more
Obituary: Phyllis Wagenhoffer
Phyllis Louise Wagenhoffer, 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., for 64 years, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at a private care home in Cathedral City, Calif. She had fought a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born Phyllis Louise Dunmire on July 26, 1933, in Clackamas County, Ore., the... Read more
‘Wild, Wild Christian’: Camas native brings coming-of-age comedy to Portland’s Siren Theater
For fans of the Netflix documentary, “Wild, Wild Country,” who have always wondered what happened to the 64,000-acre central Oregon ranch that acted as a home base for the Rajneeshees’ cult — yes, the ones who tried to poison residents of The Dalles, Oregon, by spiking local salad bars with salmonella — Camas native Simone McAlonen has got a story for you. Read more
Obituary: Darel Franklin
Darel Lyndon Franklin, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 25, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Salem, Ore., to Harold and Marjorie (Behymer) Franklin. After graduating from The Dalles High in 1965, Darel attended Oregon State University, where he earned his... Read more
