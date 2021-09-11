CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

What's up: News headlines in The Dalles

 5 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) The news in The Dalles never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Obituary: Harley “Bud” Earl

Harley “Bud” Earl passed away peacefully Aug. 30, 2021, with family by his side at Mid-Columbia Medical Center of The Dalles, Ore. He was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Bud stared life in Florence, Ore., with his parents and sister, he grew up fishing, digging... Read more

Obituary: Phyllis Wagenhoffer

Phyllis Louise Wagenhoffer, 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., for 64 years, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at a private care home in Cathedral City, Calif. She had fought a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born Phyllis Louise Dunmire on July 26, 1933, in Clackamas County, Ore., the... Read more

‘Wild, Wild Christian’: Camas native brings coming-of-age comedy to Portland’s Siren Theater

For fans of the Netflix documentary, “Wild, Wild Country,” who have always wondered what happened to the 64,000-acre central Oregon ranch that acted as a home base for the Rajneeshees’ cult — yes, the ones who tried to poison residents of The Dalles, Oregon, by spiking local salad bars with salmonella — Camas native Simone McAlonen has got a story for you. Read more

Obituary: Darel Franklin

Darel Lyndon Franklin, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 25, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Salem, Ore., to Harold and Marjorie (Behymer) Franklin. After graduating from The Dalles High in 1965, Darel attended Oregon State University, where he earned his... Read more

Community Policy