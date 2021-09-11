News wrap: Headlines in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, MS) What’s going on in Columbia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

2nd ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ to raise money for wounded warriors, firefighters COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - 9/11 will be remembered in Marion County, as organizers of the second “Cruisin’ the Pearl” raise money for wounded veterans and local firefighters. “Cruisin’ the Pearl” is a car show and military vehicle display that will take place Saturday at Columbia Water Park. It will also... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Game of the Week: Petal at Columbia COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -6A powerhouse Petal travels to take on a talented Columbia program in their brand-new stadium on Friday. “The energy is great, we’re excited to play a big opponent. It’s going to be electric,” Columbia wide receiver/ defensive back Josh Brown said. “Everybody is excited about a new field. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Columbia High School showcases new stadium President Joe Biden: "My message to unvaccinated Americans is this. What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?" Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers. State... Read more

TRENDING NOW