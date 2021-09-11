CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

News wrap: Headlines in Columbia

Columbia Updates
Columbia Updates
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) What’s going on in Columbia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Marion County / wdam.com

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - 9/11 will be remembered in Marion County, as organizers of the second “Cruisin’ the Pearl” raise money for wounded veterans and local firefighters. “Cruisin’ the Pearl” is a car show and military vehicle display that will take place Saturday at Columbia Water Park. It will also... Read more

Columbia / wdam.com

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -6A powerhouse Petal travels to take on a talented Columbia program in their brand-new stadium on Friday. “The energy is great, we’re excited to play a big opponent. It’s going to be electric,” Columbia wide receiver/ defensive back Josh Brown said. “Everybody is excited about a new field. Read more

Columbia / wdam.com

Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers.

Mississippi / insider.com

Teachers told Insider that Gov. Tate Reeves is avoiding the question of when children's health comes before the economy. Read more

If you want to wear a mask wear one! You don’t need a dictator to tell you what to do! I get sick of people thinking the government should control our lives! If you want to live in China move there!!

oh no all these children will get a cold or mild flu and be immune forever its so terrible

