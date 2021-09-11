News wrap: Headlines in Columbia
(COLUMBIA, MS) What’s going on in Columbia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
2nd ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ to raise money for wounded warriors, firefighters
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - 9/11 will be remembered in Marion County, as organizers of the second “Cruisin’ the Pearl” raise money for wounded veterans and local firefighters. “Cruisin’ the Pearl” is a car show and military vehicle display that will take place Saturday at Columbia Water Park. It will also... Read more
Game of the Week: Petal at Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -6A powerhouse Petal travels to take on a talented Columbia program in their brand-new stadium on Friday. “The energy is great, we’re excited to play a big opponent. It’s going to be electric,” Columbia wide receiver/ defensive back Josh Brown said. “Everybody is excited about a new field. Read more
Columbia High School showcases new stadium
Mississippi teachers beg for help after more than 18,000 students catch COVID-19 in one month: 'At what point do we protect children over the economy?'
Teachers told Insider that Gov. Tate Reeves is avoiding the question of when children's health comes before the economy. Read more
