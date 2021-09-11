Cleveland news wrap: What’s trending

(CLEVELAND, MS) The news in Cleveland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Podcast: Tigers, Eagles, Dawgs and Rebs, oh my Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Delta State professor named to Wiley’s 2021 STEM Hall of Femme CLEVELAND, Miss.—A Delta State University faculty member was recently announced by the Wiley Network as a 2021 STEM Hall of Femme winner. Associate Professor of Mathematics Dr. Liza Bondurant was one of 20 inspiring women in the nation selected for the prestigious distinction designed to support women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) who are making a difference in STEM education and beyond. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Delta State Day of Giving- Sept. 15 Join us as celebrate Delta State’s 96th birthday during the inaugural Delta State Day of Giving. Show your love for DSU by making a financial gift to the Delta State Fund—no gift is too big or small!. To learn more about the Delta State Fund, click HERE. Read more

LOCAL PICK