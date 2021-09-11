CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland news wrap: What’s trending

 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, MS) The news in Cleveland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Podcast: Tigers, Eagles, Dawgs and Rebs, oh my

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below. Read more

Delta State professor named to Wiley’s 2021 STEM Hall of Femme

CLEVELAND, Miss.—A Delta State University faculty member was recently announced by the Wiley Network as a 2021 STEM Hall of Femme winner. Associate Professor of Mathematics Dr. Liza Bondurant was one of 20 inspiring women in the nation selected for the prestigious distinction designed to support women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) who are making a difference in STEM education and beyond. Read more

Delta State Day of Giving- Sept. 15

Join us as celebrate Delta State’s 96th birthday during the inaugural Delta State Day of Giving. Show your love for DSU by making a financial gift to the Delta State Fund—no gift is too big or small!. To learn more about the Delta State Fund, click HERE. Read more

Flags to fly half-staff on Sept. 11 in honor of Patriot Day

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, marks the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 which crashed in suburban Pennsylvania. Patriot Day serves as a remembrance of the lives lost on that September morning. By a... Read more

ABOUT

With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

