Sturgis, MI

News wrap: Headlines in Sturgis

Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 5 days ago

(STURGIS, MI) The news in Sturgis never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sturgis area, click here.

Niles / leaderpub.com

Niles still trying to put together all the pieces

Niles still trying to put together all the pieces

NILES — As the Niles soccer team moves into Wolverine Conference play, Vikings’ Coach Abel Fonseca is still trying to put together the right pieces to a puzzle, that when finished, hopefully, will picture a successful season. After being shut out by visiting Sturgis (2-0) Wednesday, Fonseca still does not... Read more

Sturgis / sturgisjournal.com

Writers' Corner: 'Changing Lanes'

Writers' Corner: ‘Changing Lanes’

There I was, humming along down the road to my job, the same as every other day. I kept to the left-hand lane; the fast lane, also known as the passing lane. This road was the most direct path to my work. It was a good job, not perfect, but doable. I had great co-workers and awesome customers. However, there was something wrong. The problem wasn’t with the job. It was with me. Read more

Sturgis / sturgisjournal.com

Sturgis police K-9 retired from service

Sturgis police K-9 retired from service

With a round of applause, Sturgis Police Department's K-9 officially was retired Wednesday, after six years of service. Tucky, the department's police German Shepherd, was brought on board in 2015 at age 3. Now, at age 9, the reality of the demanding physical work has begun to show. Sgt. Frank... Read more

Sturgis / sturgisjournal.com

Township: Hamlin property may be annexed

Township: Hamlin property may be annexed

Sturgis Township Board on Tuesday said a building on U.S. 12 in Sturgis may be annexed into the township. Bret Hamlin, master instructor at the Sturgis Academy of Martial Arts, seeks to relocate to Sturgis Township on a parcel of property, Hamlin’s Motorcycle Center, that is located in the city limits, but may be able to be annexed to the township. Read more

Comments / 0

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
