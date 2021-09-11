CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Marianna

 5 days ago

(MARIANNA, FL) The news in Marianna never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Marianna / jacksoncountytimes.net

Hazel Nelson of Marianna died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Read more

Marianna / jacksoncountytimes.net

Allen “Ray” Morris, Capt USMC (Retired), 81, of Marianna, Florida went to be with his Lord on September 5, 2021, at his home with his family around him. Ray was a 50% disabled Vietnam veteran and a member of the L.S. Roberts II Det. 1476 Marine Corps League. Ray, as... Read more

Marianna / jacksoncountytimes.net

Joyce C. Dickerson, 80, of Marianna, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Jackson Hospital. She was born March 17, 1941 to Hugh and Deverta Phillips in Gaskin, Florida. Joyce enjoyed being outside and working in the yard. She was an exceptional mother and loved her family immensely. She... Read more

Marianna / jacksoncountytimes.net

Jerry Wayne Segers, 62, of Marianna, Florida died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Jackson Hospital. He was born February 19, 1959 in Bonifay, Florida to Manuel and Ovelia Segers. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Segers and Mother, Ovelia Barnes Segers. Funeral services will be 10AM CDT... Read more

ABOUT

With Marianna News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

