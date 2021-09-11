What's up: Leading stories in Marianna

(MARIANNA, FL) The news in Marianna never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Hazel Nelson Hazel Nelson of Marianna died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Read more

Allen “Ray” Morris Allen “Ray” Morris, Capt USMC (Retired), 81, of Marianna, Florida went to be with his Lord on September 5, 2021, at his home with his family around him. Ray was a 50% disabled Vietnam veteran and a member of the L.S. Roberts II Det. 1476 Marine Corps League. Ray, as... Read more

Joyce C. Dickerson Joyce C. Dickerson, 80, of Marianna, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Jackson Hospital. She was born March 17, 1941 to Hugh and Deverta Phillips in Gaskin, Florida. Joyce enjoyed being outside and working in the yard. She was an exceptional mother and loved her family immensely. She... Read more

