Hudson news wrap: What’s trending

Hudson Valley firm with unique technology is on the NASDAQ exchange
A Hudson Valley company operated by a former General Electric executive has made the jump from penny stock status to the NASDAQ stock exchange and the result has been a rapid rise in interest. “It was quite exciting,” Sono-Tek Chairman and CEO Chris Coccio said of the company’s Aug. 27... Read more
Think Before You Share Back to School Pictures
With schools reopening across the Hudson Valley over the next few days, here are a few things to remember before you post any back to school pictures. If you spend anytime on social media websites over the next few days most of us will be bombarded with those back to school pictures that show off the kids holding those picture boards that have a bunch things about the child on them. Read more
Rep. Bowman visits Hastings as part of small business 'Road to Recovery' tour
Rep. Jamaal Bowman checked out the shop in his district as part of a small business "Road to Recovery" tour. Read more
Hudson River’s Bizarre New 2 Acre Island is Turning Heads
Just when you thought the Hudson River couldn't look any more green. Have you seen New York's unique and newest attraction? It's a man made island and it's quite astonishing. What's it called and where is it?. The Hudson River is getting a lot greener in the best way possible.... Read more
