CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Hudson news wrap: What’s trending

Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 5 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hudson.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hudson / timesunion.com

Hudson Valley firm with unique technology is on the NASDAQ exchange

Hudson Valley firm with unique technology is on the NASDAQ exchange

A Hudson Valley company operated by a former General Electric executive has made the jump from penny stock status to the NASDAQ stock exchange and the result has been a rapid rise in interest. “It was quite exciting,” Sono-Tek Chairman and CEO Chris Coccio said of the company’s Aug. 27... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hudson / wpdh.com

Think Before You Share Back to School Pictures

Think Before You Share Back to School Pictures

With schools reopening across the Hudson Valley over the next few days, here are a few things to remember before you post any back to school pictures. If you spend anytime on social media websites over the next few days most of us will be bombarded with those back to school pictures that show off the kids holding those picture boards that have a bunch things about the child on them. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hastings / news12.com

Rep. Bowman visits Hastings as part of small business 'Road to Recovery' tour

Rep. Bowman visits Hastings as part of small business 'Road to Recovery' tour

Rep. Jamaal Bowman checked out the shop in his district as part of a small business "Road to Recovery" tour. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
New York / hudsonvalleycountry.com

Hudson River’s Bizarre New 2 Acre Island is Turning Heads

Hudson River’s Bizarre New 2 Acre Island is Turning Heads

Just when you thought the Hudson River couldn't look any more green. Have you seen New York's unique and newest attraction? It's a man made island and it's quite astonishing. What's it called and where is it?. The Hudson River is getting a lot greener in the best way possible.... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson News
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Hudson Times

Hudson Times

Hudson, NY
37
Followers
234
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy