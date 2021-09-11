CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Trending news headlines in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Digest
 5 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, MN) The news in Hutchinson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Hutchinson / youtube.com

449 Grant Avenue SE, Hutchinson, MN Presented by Christy Fellerman.

Click to see more: https://449GrantAven.WorldsBestListing.com 449 Grant Avenue SE Hutchinson, MN 55350 Contact Christy Fellerman for more information. Keller Williams Realty Integrity Northwest 612-309-3461 Castle Gate Construction presents one of its newest models! Featuring 2 bedrooms on the main floor, private master bath & walk-in closet, main floor laundry, walk-in pantry. Finished lookout basement with 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, and a large family room! This home is full of additional features. Music by AShamaluevMusic Music Link: https://www.patreon.com/ashamaluevmusic Read more

Hutchinson / crowrivermedia.com

Lilly M. Kaping, 94

Lilly M. Kaping, 94, of rural Comos, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mindy Czycalla officiated. Organist was Kathy Jackson. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art", "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Loves Me". Casket bearers were Marilyn Rusch, Carolyn Vollmer, LaRae Schmidt, Wyatt Kaping, Trent Kaping, and Gage Daak. Read more

Hutchinson / crowrivermedia.com

Natasha R. Petersen, 50

Natasha R. Petersen, 50, of Brookfield Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, at her home in Brookfield Township, surrounded by family. Memorial service was Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Lutter officiated. Musicians were Matthew and Laura Klein. Congregational hymns were "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "Amazing Grace." Read more

Hutchinson / kduz.com

Thursday Morning Devotional – Bread of the Flesh

Your Thursday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Greg Tobison of Grace Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Bread of the Flesh.” Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Hutchinson Digest

