Scottsbluff, NE

What's up: News headlines in Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff News Alert
 5 days ago

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) The news in Scottsbluff never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Scottsbluff / newschannelnebraska.com

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE — A college softball team in western Nebraska is rallying together to help their head coach's nephew. The Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) softball team is using a double-header Saturday to raise money for three-year-old Cooper. He is battling a rare disease known as Rosai-Dorfman, according to social media posts from the team.. As a result, he is undergoing daily chemotherapy for two years. Read more

Cheyenne / wyomingnews.com

CHEYENNE – Carlos Vargas scored one goal and assisted on another to help the No. 11-ranked Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Western Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Sophomore Omar Castruita got the Golden Eagles’ on the scoreboard in the eighth minute... Read more

North Platte / nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KNEP)- Summer isn’t quite over yet, and Mother Nature is going to give us a reminder of that fact over the next few days as an upper level ridge builds in from the west, sending temperatures soaring into the 90s and 100s as we finish the week and start the weekend. Read more

Scottsbluff / starherald.com

A pair of Scottsbluff firefighters will travel to Denver to mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks. Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Justin Houstoun and firefighter Chris Gabis will be among 343 firefighters climbing 110 flights of stairs to simulate the climb that FDNY firefighters climbed to rescue and evacuate people after planes struck the tower buildings on Sept. 11, 2001. Read more

The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
ABOUT

With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

