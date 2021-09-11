Great Bend news digest: Top stories today

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (Thurs, Sept. 9)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with delays and disabilities in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. We are celebrating our 55th year of service to our community! Sunflower believes that people with developmental disabilities CAN ACHIEVE and HAVE THE RIGHT TO PROVE IT. Read more