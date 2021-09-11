Great Bend news digest: Top stories today
(GREAT BEND, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Great Bend.
Great Bend 7th graders win cross country meet
LAKE BARTON – Hard training paid dividends as the Great Bend Middle School seventh-grade boys placed first (44) and the eighth-grade boys (45), seventh-grade girls (47) and eighth-grade girls (42) placed runner-up at the Sept. 3 Great Bend cross country meet. Omar Razo (6:09.4) led the seventh-grade boys with a... Read more
Sunflower expanding children’s autism therapy in Central Kansas
The children’s autism program at Sunflower Diversified Services continues to grow, not only in its services, but its locations as well. Sunflower’s Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) enrolled their first child into the program in January 2020 in Great Bend. Now the initiative has outreach programs in Larned, Lyons and is working on services in St. John and La Crosse. Read more
🎤Great Bend Airfest performer: Larry Lumpkin
Great Bend Airfest is Sept. 17-19 at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Listen below to the interview with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and one of the performers coming to Great Bend, Larry "Lumpy" Lumpkin. The interview aired Sept. 7, 2021 on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM. Read more
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (Thurs, Sept. 9)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with delays and disabilities in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. We are celebrating our 55th year of service to our community! Sunflower believes that people with developmental disabilities CAN ACHIEVE and HAVE THE RIGHT TO PROVE IT. Read more
