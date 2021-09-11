Top stories trending in Yankton

(YANKTON, SD) The news in Yankton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Volleyball: Doane Powers Past Mount Marty The Mount Marty volleyball team carried the momentum of a three win weekend into the first set of Wednesday’s game with Doane, but the Tigers rallied to pick up a sweep of the Lancers at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton. The Tigers (12-2, 2-0) won by set scores of... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Oswald A Multi-Dimensional Threat For Bucks Football Team The Yankton football team doesn’t have very many guys who are starting on both sides of the ball, but junior Cody Oswald can be found at wide receiver, safety and on special teams as a returner. “He’s an absolute freak, you don’t get to coach kids like that all that... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Great Gains Mount Marty University (MMU) is seeing another banner fall for enrollment. School officials say a combination of new programming, a new name and new facilities have helped drive enrollment numbers to new heights. Sarah Morris, MMU Digital Communications coordinator and interim leader of the school’s marketing office, told the Press... Read more

LATEST NEWS