Top stories trending in Yankton

Volleyball: Doane Powers Past Mount Marty
The Mount Marty volleyball team carried the momentum of a three win weekend into the first set of Wednesday’s game with Doane, but the Tigers rallied to pick up a sweep of the Lancers at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton. The Tigers (12-2, 2-0) won by set scores of... Read more
Oswald A Multi-Dimensional Threat For Bucks Football Team
The Yankton football team doesn’t have very many guys who are starting on both sides of the ball, but junior Cody Oswald can be found at wide receiver, safety and on special teams as a returner. “He’s an absolute freak, you don’t get to coach kids like that all that... Read more
Great Gains
Mount Marty University (MMU) is seeing another banner fall for enrollment. School officials say a combination of new programming, a new name and new facilities have helped drive enrollment numbers to new heights. Sarah Morris, MMU Digital Communications coordinator and interim leader of the school’s marketing office, told the Press... Read more
It Takes A Village: Volunteers Sought For Archery Events
It’s the 11th hour and the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) still needs volunteers to help with three upcoming events. NEYAC will be hosting World Archery’s 54th congress (Sept. 16-18), the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships (Sept. 20-26) and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals (Sept. 28-30) and there are still some slots available for people willing to pitch in and help out. Read more
