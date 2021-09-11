Top stories trending in Yankton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton Digest
 5 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) The news in Yankton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Yankton / yankton.net

Volleyball: Doane Powers Past Mount Marty

The Mount Marty volleyball team carried the momentum of a three win weekend into the first set of Wednesday’s game with Doane, but the Tigers rallied to pick up a sweep of the Lancers at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton. The Tigers (12-2, 2-0) won by set scores of... Read more

Yankton / yankton.net

Oswald A Multi-Dimensional Threat For Bucks Football Team

The Yankton football team doesn’t have very many guys who are starting on both sides of the ball, but junior Cody Oswald can be found at wide receiver, safety and on special teams as a returner. “He’s an absolute freak, you don’t get to coach kids like that all that... Read more

Yankton / yankton.net

Great Gains

Mount Marty University (MMU) is seeing another banner fall for enrollment. School officials say a combination of new programming, a new name and new facilities have helped drive enrollment numbers to new heights. Sarah Morris, MMU Digital Communications coordinator and interim leader of the school’s marketing office, told the Press... Read more

Yankton / yankton.net

It Takes A Village: Volunteers Sought For Archery Events

It’s the 11th hour and the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) still needs volunteers to help with three upcoming events. NEYAC will be hosting World Archery’s 54th congress (Sept. 16-18), the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships (Sept. 20-26) and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals (Sept. 28-30) and there are still some slots available for people willing to pitch in and help out. Read more

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

