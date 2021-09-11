Trending news headlines in Atmore

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo-Dee White Darby, age 47, a resident of Robertsdale, Alabama passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Funeral services were held Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Mack Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Miller Cemetery in Atmore, Alabama. Visitation was held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Mack Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy. 59 Robertsdale, AL. 251-947-7781. www.mackfuneral.com. Read more

A book signing for “Winning the Head Game: Key to Elite Athletic Status” is being held today at First National Bank and Trust. The signing will be held until 1 p.m. Atmore native and former MLB Player Lou Vickery and Hall of Fame Coach Sonny Smith wrote the book. Cost... Read more

Fold by fold, the unusable American Flag began its journey to retirement. The American Legion Bill Glenn Rushing Post 90 held a 20-year 9/11 remembrance and flag retirement this morning at the post. Commander Dave Graham read the flag retirement and its meaning, including what each of the folds represent. Read more

