Kaufman, TX

Kaufman news digest: Top stories today

Kaufman News Alert
 5 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Kaufman area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Kaufman / cw33.com

Sponsored Content: Travel Log with Travel Mom – vacation outside of summer

THE TRAVEL MOM SPONSORED CONTENT — Summer may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean vacation season is over. Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined our show to share wonderful vacation options that are still available this season. Read more

Kaufman / kaufmancounty.net

Vaccine Clinic Today at Shops at Terrell

Kaufman County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site today and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Shops at Terrell at 301 Tanger Drive, Suite 103 in Terrell (I-20 @ SH 34). The vaccinations will be administered by the Texas National Guard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary and there is no cost for the vaccination. Please call 469-826-9595 for more information. Read more

Sulphur Springs / frontporchnewstexas.com

Wildcat freshman football gains first win on the road v. Kaufman

The Sulphur Springs Wildcat freshman football team completed their first win against Kaufman Thursday night. With a 36-14 victory in Kaufman. DeEric Benitez (21) made the first, and early touchdown of the game. Kaden Mitchell (1) had a great pass to aid in getting the score. With the two point conversion the Wildcats are up by 8. Read more

Kaufman / youtube.com

SSHS Wildcat Football 9 10 21 vs. Kaufman

Sulphur Springs High School Wildcats vs. Kaufman Read more

Kaufman News Alert

ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

