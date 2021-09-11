Kaufman news digest: Top stories today
(KAUFMAN, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Kaufman area.
Sponsored Content: Travel Log with Travel Mom – vacation outside of summer
THE TRAVEL MOM SPONSORED CONTENT — Summer may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean vacation season is over. Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined our show to share wonderful vacation options that are still available this season. Read more
Vaccine Clinic Today at Shops at Terrell
Kaufman County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site today and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Shops at Terrell at 301 Tanger Drive, Suite 103 in Terrell (I-20 @ SH 34). The vaccinations will be administered by the Texas National Guard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary and there is no cost for the vaccination. Please call 469-826-9595 for more information. Read more
Wildcat freshman football gains first win on the road v. Kaufman
The Sulphur Springs Wildcat freshman football team completed their first win against Kaufman Thursday night. With a 36-14 victory in Kaufman. DeEric Benitez (21) made the first, and early touchdown of the game. Kaden Mitchell (1) had a great pass to aid in getting the score. With the two point conversion the Wildcats are up by 8. Read more
SSHS Wildcat Football 9 10 21 vs. Kaufman
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcats vs. Kaufman Read more
