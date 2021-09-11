Kaufman news digest: Top stories today

Vaccine Clinic Today at Shops at Terrell

Kaufman County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site today and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Shops at Terrell at 301 Tanger Drive, Suite 103 in Terrell (I-20 @ SH 34). The vaccinations will be administered by the Texas National Guard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary and there is no cost for the vaccination. Please call 469-826-9595 for more information.