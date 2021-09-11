Top stories trending in Farmville

Movie Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi is one of the best Marvel movies, period. I cannot tell you how much fun I had in the theater watching this film, due in large part to the enormous amount of heart exuding from the brilliant screenplay. Not only does the movie have the best fight scenes I have probably ever seen on screen, but it immediately gets the audience to fall in love with the new lead characters in a way I have not seen from a Marvel film since “Black Panther” or even “Guardians Of The Galaxy.” And in both of those movies, the actors were at least familiar faces. Major props to Simu Liu who may not have been a known quantity, but launched a public campaign for the role of Shang-Chi, got the part, and made the role his own. Read more