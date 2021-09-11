Top stories trending in Farmville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

 5 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) The news in Farmville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Farmville / farmvilleherald.com

Tammy Jane Cox Adkins

Tammy Jane Cox Adkins

On Sunday, Aug. 30, Tammy Jane Cox Adkins, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at 47. Tammy was born on Feb. 5, 1974, in Farmville. She spent most of her adolescent life in Richmond, with her mother, Betty and brother, Kenneth. In 1988, Tammy moved to Pineville,...

Farmville / farmvilleherald.com

Movie Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Movie Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi is one of the best Marvel movies, period. I cannot tell you how much fun I had in the theater watching this film, due in large part to the enormous amount of heart exuding from the brilliant screenplay. Not only does the movie have the best fight scenes I have probably ever seen on screen, but it immediately gets the audience to fall in love with the new lead characters in a way I have not seen from a Marvel film since "Black Panther" or even "Guardians Of The Galaxy." And in both of those movies, the actors were at least familiar faces. Major props to Simu Liu who may not have been a known quantity, but launched a public campaign for the role of Shang-Chi, got the part, and made the role his own.

Farmville / farmvilleherald.com

Fundraiser to be held in honor of town pup

Fundraiser to be held in honor of town pup

Humans and canines alike are invited to celebrate the life of one of Farmville's favorite furry friends who recently crossed the rainbow bridge as part of a fundraising event for the Southside SPCA. Lago the dog, also known as Lago di Patira, has been considered by many to be the...

Farmville / timesvirginian.com

Free drive-thru COVID testing Friday in Farmville

Free drive-thru COVID testing Friday in Farmville

The Piedmont Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing Friday, Sept. 10, at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville, from 10 am. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out. "We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community...

