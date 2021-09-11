News wrap: Headlines in Plainview

Hale County adds 47 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One death and another 47 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hale County. According to the Plainview-Hale County Health Department's bi-weekly update – the most recent of which reflects data as of Thursday – Hale County now has 233 active cases. This is up from the 221 cases that were active in Tuesday's report.