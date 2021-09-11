CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

News wrap: Headlines in Plainview

Plainview Post
 5 days ago

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Plainview.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Plainview area, click here.

Plainview / myplainview.com

Teen pedestrian sustains minor injuries after being hit by vehicle last week

A 14-year-old pedestrian was injured by a vehicle last week after running into a crosswalk. The incident occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Quincy on Sept. 2 at 4:04 p.m. According to police, the teen walked across the east-facing crosswalk after disregarding a traffic control signal. She did... Read more

I’m sure it’s correct but when driving through area after and before school. Make sure that as driver you always drive with caution.

Don’t matter how cautious you are if a kid is gonna run in front of you there’s not much you can do. This kid was in the wrong. We need to teach kids to follow traffic laws before they start driving.

Hale County / myplainview.com

Hale County adds 47 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One death and another 47 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hale County. According to the Plainview-Hale County Health Department’s bi-weekly update – the most recent of which reflects data as of Thursday – Hale County now has 233 active cases. This is up from the 221 cases that were active in Tuesday’s report. Read more

when is the residents of hale County except the facts and get the shots Before or after there family is dead or dieing?

Texas / myplainview.com

Kin Faux, Jason Nutt among Texas Country artists to be recognized in Lubbock in October

Kin Faux, the band that made the Texas Country charts with its rendition of “Plainview” earlier this year, will join Jason Nutt and several other bands in Lubbock next month for the 2022 Official Country Music Awards (CMA) of Texas Awards Show. The event, set for Oct. 13 at Cook’s... Read more

Plainview / wbu.edu

Epp Races to Publication with Her Design Project

PLAINVIEW – Anna Epp, a senior graphic design major at Wayland Baptist University, is adding to her portfolio as she prepares to step into the real world of graphic design once her college career ends. “My dream is to open my own freelance graphic design business,” Epp said. “I would... Read more

