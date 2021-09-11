News wrap: Headlines in Fergus Falls

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) What’s going on in Fergus Falls? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Home For Sale: 517 W Cavour Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://517WCavourAvenue.C21.com 517 W Cavour Avenue Fergus Falls, MN 56537 MLS 6053904 Great income opportunity in the heart of Fergus Falls! Tri-plex with good proven income, can also be used as homeowners home on the main level with two second floor one-bedroom apartments. main level is a 1,200 sq. ft. two bedroom home with a large deck and central air-conditioning.' Contact Agent: Tim Baker Atwood Read more

LATEST NEWS

Dennis Langston, 74 Fergus Falls - Dennis Rudy Langston, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Septemb Read more

TOP VIEWED

Detroit Lakes drops both at Fergus Falls triangular Last Friday didn't go the way of the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team in Fergus Falls. The Lakers fell to Perham-New York Mills and Fergus Falls by a score of 5-2 in each match. Despite dropping all four singles matches, the Lakers picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3... Read more

TRENDING NOW