Fergus Falls, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Fergus Falls

Fergus Falls Daily
 5 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) What’s going on in Fergus Falls? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Fergus Falls / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 517 W Cavour Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://517WCavourAvenue.C21.com 517 W Cavour Avenue Fergus Falls, MN 56537 MLS 6053904 Great income opportunity in the heart of Fergus Falls! Tri-plex with good proven income, can also be used as homeowners home on the main level with two second floor one-bedroom apartments. main level is a 1,200 sq. ft. two bedroom home with a large deck and central air-conditioning.' Contact Agent: Tim Baker Atwood Read more

Fergus Falls / trftimes.com

Dennis Langston, 74

Fergus Falls - Dennis Rudy Langston, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Visitation: 1-3  p.m. Saturday, Septemb Read more

Fergus Falls / dl-online.com

Detroit Lakes drops both at Fergus Falls triangular

Last Friday didn't go the way of the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team in Fergus Falls. The Lakers fell to Perham-New York Mills and Fergus Falls by a score of 5-2 in each match. Despite dropping all four singles matches, the Lakers picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3... Read more

Fergus Falls / kroxam.com

CROOKSTON BOY’S SOCCER PLAYS HILLCREST ACADEMY IN FERGUS FALLS

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer squad is 0-3 on the year after losing 3-1 at Detroit Lakes on Tuesday night. The Pirate go searching for that first victory this afternoon in Fergus Falls when they play the Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets. Hillcrest is 2-1 on the year after they beat cross town rival Fergus Falls High School 3-2 on Tuesday. Match time on the new Hillcrest Soccer Field is 4:00 PM. Read more

The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Fergus Falls Daily

