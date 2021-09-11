Williston news wrap: What’s trending
(WILLISTON, ND) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Williston.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Midwest Metaphysics and Good Vibes Crystal Sounds/The Vault Yoga offer new space for healing in Williston
Williston is getting a new alternative for healing services with the opening of three businesses, collaborating to bring wellness to both body and mind. Midwest Metaphysics, Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga held their grand openings Friday Sept. 10, welcoming the public in to check out their new space and the services they offer. Midwest Metaphysics owner Alex Johnson said the space, located at 203 Main Street in the former Joseph’s building, is meant to be relaxing environment meant to promote healing and well-being for their clients. Read more
Boys soccer loses 3-2 to Dickinson
Williston was so close, but an unfortunate turn of events in the last four minutes of game play gave Dickinson the upper hand and eventually the win. Williston hosted Dickinson on Sept. 9 for their Senior Night and after what had been a successful start to the match, the Coyotes lost 3-2. Read more
BSC Volleyball Wins Their Third Straight Game
BSC Volleyball Wins Their Third Straight Game Stay informed about Western North Dakota news, weather and sports! Follow KX News on our website and other social channels: https://www.kxnet.com/ https://www.facebook.com/kxnews https://twitter.com/kxmb https://www.instagram.com/kx_news/ https://www.youtube.com/c/KXNewsND?sub_confirmation=1 Read more
Williston emergency crews and National Guard hold emergency response exercise
WILLISTON, N.D. - Members of the Williston Fire Department, Williams County Emergency Management, and the National Guard used the old public works building Wednesday for a training exercise. About 40 individuals were at the scene to participate in a number of scenarios involving the handling of foreign substance exposure. This... Read more
Comments / 0