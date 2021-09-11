Williston news wrap: What’s trending

Midwest Metaphysics and Good Vibes Crystal Sounds/The Vault Yoga offer new space for healing in Williston

Williston is getting a new alternative for healing services with the opening of three businesses, collaborating to bring wellness to both body and mind. Midwest Metaphysics, Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga held their grand openings Friday Sept. 10, welcoming the public in to check out their new space and the services they offer. Midwest Metaphysics owner Alex Johnson said the space, located at 203 Main Street in the former Joseph’s building, is meant to be relaxing environment meant to promote healing and well-being for their clients. Read more