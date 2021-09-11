CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Williston news wrap: What’s trending

 5 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Williston.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Williston / willistonherald.com

Midwest Metaphysics and Good Vibes Crystal Sounds/The Vault Yoga offer new space for healing in Williston

Williston is getting a new alternative for healing services with the opening of three businesses, collaborating to bring wellness to both body and mind. Midwest Metaphysics, Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga held their grand openings Friday Sept. 10, welcoming the public in to check out their new space and the services they offer. Midwest Metaphysics owner Alex Johnson said the space, located at 203 Main Street in the former Joseph’s building, is meant to be relaxing environment meant to promote healing and well-being for their clients. Read more

Williston / willistonherald.com

Boys soccer loses 3-2 to Dickinson

Williston was so close, but an unfortunate turn of events in the last four minutes of game play gave Dickinson the upper hand and eventually the win. Williston hosted Dickinson on Sept. 9 for their Senior Night and after what had been a successful start to the match, the Coyotes lost 3-2. Read more

Bismarck / youtube.com

BSC Volleyball Wins Their Third Straight Game

BSC Volleyball Wins Their Third Straight Game

Williston / kfyrtv.com

Williston emergency crews and National Guard hold emergency response exercise

WILLISTON, N.D. - Members of the Williston Fire Department, Williams County Emergency Management, and the National Guard used the old public works building Wednesday for a training exercise. About 40 individuals were at the scene to participate in a number of scenarios involving the handling of foreign substance exposure. This... Read more

Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Williston, ND
