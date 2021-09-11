CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Trending news headlines in Andalusia

Andalusia Bulletin
Andalusia Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Andalusia.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Andalusia area, click here.

Andalusia / andalusiastarnews.com

The challenging schedule continues this week for Andalusia (2-1, 1-0 5A Region 2) with a trip to top-ranked Pike Road (3-0, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Region play got off to a roaring start for both teams last time out. The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night with a dominating performance over Rehobeth, 45-6. The Patriots dispatched Carroll, 42-7, in a Thursday night game. Read more

Andalusia / oppnewsonline.com

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has obtained warrants for three people as a result of an ongoing investigation following the execution of a search warrant in July at Boing Boing Design, and seeks the public’s help in locating two of the suspects. Boing Boing Design is located on... Read more

Covington County / andalusiastarnews.com

Covington County is among only six counties to meet the goal for We Can Do This Alabama, a statewide grassroots effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson joined 55 other mayors across the state in accepting the challenge to increase the number of people getting vaccinated by 20 percent before Labor Day. Johnson was among only six mayors to hit that goal. Read more

The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Andalusia, AL
With Andalusia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

