Trending news headlines in Andalusia
(ANDALUSIA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Andalusia.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Andalusia faces region road test at Pike Road
The challenging schedule continues this week for Andalusia (2-1, 1-0 5A Region 2) with a trip to top-ranked Pike Road (3-0, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Region play got off to a roaring start for both teams last time out. The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night with a dominating performance over Rehobeth, 45-6. The Patriots dispatched Carroll, 42-7, in a Thursday night game. Read more
DTF seeks help locating suspects
The 22nd Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has obtained warrants for three people as a result of an ongoing investigation following the execution of a search warrant in July at Boing Boing Design, and seeks the public’s help in locating two of the suspects. Boing Boing Design is located on... Read more
Andalusia mayor among six to reach vaccination goal
Covington County is among only six counties to meet the goal for We Can Do This Alabama, a statewide grassroots effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson joined 55 other mayors across the state in accepting the challenge to increase the number of people getting vaccinated by 20 percent before Labor Day. Johnson was among only six mayors to hit that goal. Read more
