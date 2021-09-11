CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellefontaine, OH

Top Bellefontaine news stories

Bellefontaine Journal
Bellefontaine Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) The news in Bellefontaine never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bellefontaine area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bellefontaine / youtube.com

Residential at 3863 County Road 1, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 - For sale

Residential at 3863 County Road 1, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 - For sale

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/AYMEE8/3863-County-Road-1-Bellefontaine-OH-221035399 Secluded country, a few neighbors, and yet; still close enough for city conveniences. This property is amazing with mature trees, last house on the ''very small'' country cul-de-sac. Current owner has updated garage roof, added HVAC, and finished basement and so much more. Total living area is 3,072 sq. ft. which includes the finished basement. Additional outbuilding as well with concrete floor and electric. You MUST see it to appreciate. Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 full and 1 half Square Feet: 3072 Price: $419,900 MLS ID: 221035399 For more information about this property, please contact Robbin Kramer at 937-539-1049 or robbin.kramer@HERrealtors.com. You can also text 7064669 to 67299. Last modified: 09/08/2021 04:52:22 pm Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Anita Marie Tapp

Anita Marie Tapp

Anita “Toni” Marie Tapp, age 78, of Shawnee Springs in Bellefontaine, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Vincent and Louise Tapp. On November 28, 1959, she married Ted Mathews of Ajo,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bellefontaine / examiner.org

BMS celebrates milestone with 6th-grade cancer survivor

BMS celebrates milestone with 6th-grade cancer survivor

A Bellefontaine Middle School sixth-grader marked a special milestone this week alongside his peers in his recovery from leukemia. Thane Admire has been cancer-free for five years. Tuesday morning, a surprise celebration was hosted on the anniversary day in homeroom teacher Keith Pettit’s class. The room featured balloons and a... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Graham and Benjamin Logan Golf Results

Graham and Benjamin Logan Golf Results

The Graham Lady Falcons golf team picked up another win by defeating Urbana 207-213. For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt had a 46, Bella Odle carded a 51, Maria McIntosh and Ryleigh Schafer both posted a 55, and Abby Crisler and Madison Murphy each had a 63. The Benjamin Logan girls... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine, OH
67
Followers
220
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellefontaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy