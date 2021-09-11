Top Bellefontaine news stories

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) The news in Bellefontaine never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bellefontaine area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Residential at 3863 County Road 1, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 - For sale Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/AYMEE8/3863-County-Road-1-Bellefontaine-OH-221035399 Secluded country, a few neighbors, and yet; still close enough for city conveniences. This property is amazing with mature trees, last house on the ''very small'' country cul-de-sac. Current owner has updated garage roof, added HVAC, and finished basement and so much more. Total living area is 3,072 sq. ft. which includes the finished basement. Additional outbuilding as well with concrete floor and electric. You MUST see it to appreciate. Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 full and 1 half Square Feet: 3072 Price: $419,900 MLS ID: 221035399 For more information about this property, please contact Robbin Kramer at 937-539-1049 or robbin.kramer@HERrealtors.com. You can also text 7064669 to 67299. Last modified: 09/08/2021 04:52:22 pm Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Anita Marie Tapp Anita “Toni” Marie Tapp, age 78, of Shawnee Springs in Bellefontaine, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Vincent and Louise Tapp. On November 28, 1959, she married Ted Mathews of Ajo,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

BMS celebrates milestone with 6th-grade cancer survivor A Bellefontaine Middle School sixth-grader marked a special milestone this week alongside his peers in his recovery from leukemia. Thane Admire has been cancer-free for five years. Tuesday morning, a surprise celebration was hosted on the anniversary day in homeroom teacher Keith Pettit’s class. The room featured balloons and a... Read more

LATEST NEWS