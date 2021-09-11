Top Safford news stories

(SAFFORD, AZ) The news in Safford never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

TOP VIEWED

Mack “Boots” Conyer Funeral services for Mack “Boots” Conyer, 89 of Cochise, will be held on Sept. 11, 2021 in Safford, Arizona. He passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021, at Sedona Gardens in Tucson, Arizona. Chris Scorse and Richard Mesa will officiate the services. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve Conyer,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Senator Mark Kelly tours Graham and Greenlee counties SAFFORD – Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) had a jam-packed Tuesday during his tour through Graham and Greenlee counties, but still found time to take in a bite at a Gila Valley institution and chat with reporters. Sen. Kelly spoke with several groups during his visit, including farmers, ranchers, small business... Read more

LATEST NEWS

13th Annual Fine Art Show to be held in conjunction with SalsaFest The Art Guild of Eastern Arizona will hold the 13th Annual Fine Art Show in conjunction with SalsaFest on Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th at the Venue on Main Street in Safford. The exhibit will be open to the public on Friday between 2:00 and 7:00 pm and on Saturday between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. Read more

LOCAL PICK