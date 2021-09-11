CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Top Safford news stories

Safford Voice
 5 days ago

(SAFFORD, AZ) The news in Safford never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Safford area, click here.

Mack “Boots” Conyer

Funeral services for Mack “Boots” Conyer, 89 of Cochise, will be held on Sept. 11, 2021 in Safford, Arizona. He passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021, at Sedona Gardens in Tucson, Arizona. Chris Scorse and Richard Mesa will officiate the services. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve Conyer,... Read more

Senator Mark Kelly tours Graham and Greenlee counties

SAFFORD – Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) had a jam-packed Tuesday during his tour through Graham and Greenlee counties, but still found time to take in a bite at a Gila Valley institution and chat with reporters. Sen. Kelly spoke with several groups during his visit, including farmers, ranchers, small business... Read more

13th Annual Fine Art Show to be held in conjunction with SalsaFest

The Art Guild of Eastern Arizona will hold the 13th Annual Fine Art Show in conjunction with SalsaFest on Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th at the Venue on Main Street in Safford. The exhibit will be open to the public on Friday between 2:00 and 7:00 pm and on Saturday between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. Read more

Safford Downtown to host 9/11 tribute, farmers and Hometown Markets

SAFFORD — Hometown Market is going big this weekend. “Normally we have it at The Venue on Main Street, and so that’s where we’re going to have this market again. But this time, we’re going to be closing down two blocks right in front of The Venue, so that we can provide more space for all these vendors that we want to incorporate,” said Hometown Market’s Emma McBride. Read more

Safford Voice

With Safford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

