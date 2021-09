The Last Night of this year’s Proms marked a return to something akin to its usual form: the high spirits, the patriotism and jingoism, the flags, balloons and bunting. Yet this was also a Last Night in which the pandemic made its presence very much felt. There were no Proms in the Park, though prerecorded contributions were beamed in from Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Social distancing meant that the 18-strong BBC Singers were joined in the second half by 19 members of the BBC Symphony Chorus – a tacit reminder that while a packed, largely unmasked audience can bellow its head off in Land of Hope and Glory, full choirs still remain cautiously inhibited.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO