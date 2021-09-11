CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

News wrap: Top stories in Emporia

Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 5 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Emporia.

For more stories like these, click here.

Emporia / kvoe.com

Significant repaving project for downtown Emporia to begin Monday

Significant repaving project for downtown Emporia to begin Monday

The official start date for a significant paving project in downtown Emporia is Monday. The city’s contractor will start a project that involves Commercial Street, also Kansas Highway 99, from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks north to 12th and Sixth Avenue, or US Highway 50, from Neosho to Mechanic. The project involves milling, asphalt overlay and pavement striping. Read more

avatar

how about repave the streets that really need it like 5th Avenue from Congress all the way to the cattle pens and east 9th instead of the ones that arnt that bad.

Emporia / kvoe.com

Special speed enforcement project beginning Friday on US-50 just west of Emporia

Special speed enforcement project beginning Friday on US-50 just west of Emporia

A special traffic enforcement effort begins Friday just west of Emporia. Lyon County deputies will be patrolling the US Highway 50 construction zone between Road E and Americus Road. Deputies will be looking for speed violations, in part for driver and passenger safety and in part for construction worker safety. Read more

Emporia / emporiagazette.com

Emporia man arrested on rape, burglary charges

Emporia man arrested on rape, burglary charges

An Emporia man was arrested on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Criminal Threat. According to a written release from Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Victor Joel Cardona Rivera, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after Emporia Police responded to a residence in western Emporia for reports of aggravated burglary and rape Saturday morning. Detectives investigated the case and learned the woman, who is in her 20s, was home in the residence with her toddler when a male acquaintance entered the residence and threatened her and the child with a weapon. Read more

Emporia / ksn.com

Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

