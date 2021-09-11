News wrap: Top stories in Emporia

Emporia man arrested on rape, burglary charges

An Emporia man was arrested on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Criminal Threat. According to a written release from Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Victor Joel Cardona Rivera, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after Emporia Police responded to a residence in western Emporia for reports of aggravated burglary and rape Saturday morning. Detectives investigated the case and learned the woman, who is in her 20s, was home in the residence with her toddler when a male acquaintance entered the residence and threatened her and the child with a weapon. Read more