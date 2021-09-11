Trending local news in Mcalester
Veteran reflects on 9/11 at mobile memorial in McAlester
An Air Force veteran looked up at light beams honoring the Twin Towers and reflected on the terrorist attacks on American soil nearly 20 years ago. Harry Jackson, a Pittsburg County resident, said he remembers thinking something was amiss when officials didn't show for several morning briefings that morning at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas. A public affairs official later told those gathered about the first plane hitting the north tower of the World Trade Center before they watched the rest of the 9/11 terrorist attacks unfold on television. Read more
Class 5A's top-ranked McAlester coming to town
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988. The Ada High football team will go from facing one of its biggest rivals in Week 1 to battling the biggest one of all Friday night when the McAlester Buffaloes visit Norris Field. Read more
Land For Sale: Tannehill Road, McAlester, OK 74501 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://TannehillRoadMcAlester.C21.com Tannehill Road McAlester, OK 74501 MLS 2129329 BEAUTIFUL TRACT OF LAND LOCATED JUST OUTSIDE OF MCALESTER IN THE TANNEHILL SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE LAND IS MOSTLY OPEN WITH CLUSTERS OF TREES THRU-OUT. THE LAND IS CURRENTLY USED FOR CATTLE, FENCED & CROSS FENCED W/MULTIPLE PONDS. THE SOUTH END OF THE PROPERTY FRONTS UP TO TANNEHILL ROAD W/GATE ACCESS & THERE IS ALSO ACCESS ON THE WEST SIDE ON ULAN ROAD. THE NORTH-EAST SIDE OF THE ACREAGE FRONTS UP TO LAKE MCALESTER CORP PROPERTY. THERE ARE MANY AREAS WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS & PLACES TO BUILD. Contact Agent: Candace Cox Shirley Donaldson, Inc. Read more
ELECTION 2021: McAlester city council’s fourth ward candidates answer questions
Randy Roden and Lance Yeley, candidates running for the McAlester city council’s fourth ward seat, answer several questions about how they hope to address issues if they’re elected Sept. 14. 1. What is your top priority if elected?. Roden: The infrastructure in town. The water problem that we have, our... Read more
