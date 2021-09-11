CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

Trending local news in Mcalester

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 5 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Mcalester area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pittsburg County / mcalesternews.com

Veteran reflects on 9/11 at mobile memorial in McAlester

Veteran reflects on 9/11 at mobile memorial in McAlester

An Air Force veteran looked up at light beams honoring the Twin Towers and reflected on the terrorist attacks on American soil nearly 20 years ago. Harry Jackson, a Pittsburg County resident, said he remembers thinking something was amiss when officials didn't show for several morning briefings that morning at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas. A public affairs official later told those gathered about the first plane hitting the north tower of the World Trade Center before they watched the rest of the 9/11 terrorist attacks unfold on television. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mcalester / theadanews.com

Class 5A's top-ranked McAlester coming to town

Class 5A's top-ranked McAlester coming to town

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988. The Ada High football team will go from facing one of its biggest rivals in Week 1 to battling the biggest one of all Friday night when the McAlester Buffaloes visit Norris Field. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mcalester / youtube.com

Land For Sale: Tannehill Road, McAlester, OK 74501 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: Tannehill Road, McAlester, OK 74501 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://TannehillRoadMcAlester.C21.com Tannehill Road McAlester, OK 74501 MLS 2129329 BEAUTIFUL TRACT OF LAND LOCATED JUST OUTSIDE OF MCALESTER IN THE TANNEHILL SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE LAND IS MOSTLY OPEN WITH CLUSTERS OF TREES THRU-OUT. THE LAND IS CURRENTLY USED FOR CATTLE, FENCED & CROSS FENCED W/MULTIPLE PONDS. THE SOUTH END OF THE PROPERTY FRONTS UP TO TANNEHILL ROAD W/GATE ACCESS & THERE IS ALSO ACCESS ON THE WEST SIDE ON ULAN ROAD. THE NORTH-EAST SIDE OF THE ACREAGE FRONTS UP TO LAKE MCALESTER CORP PROPERTY. THERE ARE MANY AREAS WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS & PLACES TO BUILD. Contact Agent: Candace Cox Shirley Donaldson, Inc. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Mcalester / mcalesternews.com

ELECTION 2021: McAlester city council’s fourth ward candidates answer questions

ELECTION 2021: McAlester city council’s fourth ward candidates answer questions

Randy Roden and Lance Yeley, candidates running for the McAlester city council’s fourth ward seat, answer several questions about how they hope to address issues if they’re elected Sept. 14. 1. What is your top priority if elected?. Roden: The infrastructure in town. The water problem that we have, our... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Mcalester, OK
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
68
Followers
189
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy