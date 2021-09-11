Trending local news in Mcalester

Land For Sale: Tannehill Road, McAlester, OK 74501 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://TannehillRoadMcAlester.C21.com Tannehill Road McAlester, OK 74501 MLS 2129329 BEAUTIFUL TRACT OF LAND LOCATED JUST OUTSIDE OF MCALESTER IN THE TANNEHILL SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE LAND IS MOSTLY OPEN WITH CLUSTERS OF TREES THRU-OUT. THE LAND IS CURRENTLY USED FOR CATTLE, FENCED & CROSS FENCED W/MULTIPLE PONDS. THE SOUTH END OF THE PROPERTY FRONTS UP TO TANNEHILL ROAD W/GATE ACCESS & THERE IS ALSO ACCESS ON THE WEST SIDE ON ULAN ROAD. THE NORTH-EAST SIDE OF THE ACREAGE FRONTS UP TO LAKE MCALESTER CORP PROPERTY. THERE ARE MANY AREAS WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS & PLACES TO BUILD. Contact Agent: Candace Cox Shirley Donaldson, Inc. Read more