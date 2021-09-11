CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: Top news in Dublin

Dublin Journal
Dublin Journal
 5 days ago

(DUBLIN, GA) The news in Dublin never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Dublin / youtube.com

Investigators working to determine cause of deadly apartment fire in Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Dublin Fire Department is investigating what started a deadly fire in a Dublin Housing Authority apartment along Elk Street. Read more

Dublin / youtube.com

A few storms possible ahead of Thursday cold front

It has once again been a pretty stormy day across parts of Middle Georgia, but the good news is that rain and storms will be moving out just in time for the weekend. Read more

Laurens County / youtube.com

Jimmy Allgood Chairman Dublin Laurens County Development Authority 2021

Jimmy Allgood Chairman Dublin Laurens County Development Authority 2021 Read more

Dublin / mdjonline.com

‘Kin’ Star Maria Doyle Kennedy Teases Her Character Birdy’s ‘Ruthless’ Side

AMC+’s new drama Kin introduces viewers into the brutal world of Dublin’s Kinsellas, a tight-knit crime family who find themselves embroiled in a gang war following a sudden tragedy. Keeping people together like glue is Bridget “Birdy” Goggins played by Outlander‘s Maria Doyle Kennedy, who is the family’s technical matriarch... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
ABOUT

With Dublin Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

