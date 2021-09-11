CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

What's up: News headlines in Austin

Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 5 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) The news in Austin never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Mower County / myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man sentenced to prison time for felony aggravated robbery charge in Mower County District Court

Austin man sentenced to prison time for felony aggravated robbery charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man involved in a series of armed robberies in Mower County in December of 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 22-year old Ladevin Martaz Hardin was sentenced to 50 months in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of felony 1st degree aggravated robbery. Hardin was given credit for 98 days already served, and he must also pay just over $3,100 in restitution. Read more

Austin / kaaltv.com

AFD receives $5,500 to buy new PPE

AFD receives $5,500 to buy new PPE

(ABC 6 News) - The Austin Fire department is receiving a $5,500 dollar grant to buy personal protection equipment. The grant from International Paper allows firefighters to buy additional hoods and gloves that can be changed out while on the scene. Because of the materials burning during a fire, firefighters... Read more

Austin / myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 9/8/21

Funeral announcements for 9/8/21

A funeral service will be held for Nadine E. Johnson, age 90 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9th at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea. Funeral services for... Read more

Minnesota / sahanjournal.com

Minnesota's most diverse cities? New U.S. Census data show communities of color growing in places like Austin and Worthington.

Minnesota’s most diverse cities? New U.S. Census data show communities of color growing in places like Austin and Worthington.

Soom Chandaswang remembers the first day she walked into her first-grade class in Worthington and realized she was the only student of color. Her family had just moved from Laos. This was 30 years ago and, at the time, there were probably 10 Asian families in the area, according to Chandaswang. Read more

