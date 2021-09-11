Top stories trending in Castaic

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

 5 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Castaic.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Southern California / ktla.com

Summer storm brings lightning show, rain to Southern California

A powerful summer storm brought thunder, rain and an intense lightning show to parts of Southern California late Thursday and early Friday. Videos from all over the region, including some from Hacienda Heights, Castaic, San Clemente and Hollywood captured the region’s light show, which prompted a flash flood warning for the Bobcat Fire burn areas above the San Gabriel Valley. Read more

Comments
avatar

wasn't close enough to smell the lightning or rain, but it was a great light show for nearly an hour. my car sure would like a bath, , maybe next time.........

Castaic / signalscv.com

Animal shelters to offer discounted adoptions

In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location. The department has partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations across the country for this annual... Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm interested in adopting one more I hate cruelty to animals that you beautiful please let me know how I go about this I do have one but he is mine had him since he was a baby I just want to get one more how do I go about it

Castaic / youtube.com

Williams Ranch September 7th, 2021 by Williams Homes, Castaic CA

Read more

Los Angeles County / scvnews.com

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Of the 49 new deaths reported today, 10 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 13 people who... Read more

Comments / 0

 

