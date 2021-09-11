Trending news headlines in Seymour

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SEYMOUR, IN) What’s going on in Seymour? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Seymour area, click here.

Seymour / tribtown.com

Sharon Sue Allman

Sharon Sue Allman

Sharon Sue Allman, 67, of Seymour, passed away September 3, 2021, in Carrollton, Kentucky. Visitation at Voss Chapel on Thursday from 1pm until time of service at 2pm. All arrangements made through Voss Funeral Service. Read more

Seymour / tribtown.com

Seymour High School seniors paint parking spots to benefit Riley Hospital

Seymour High School seniors paint parking spots to benefit Riley Hospital

This could be a big year for Seymour High School’s Riley Dance Marathon. Since the annual fundraiser started at the school in 2014, $88,487.40 has been raised to support Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. With the 2021 fundraising goal set at $15,000, there’s a good chance SHS will top... Read more

Seymour / tribtown.com

Column: Beyond our best guess: Living with ambiguity and adaptability

Column: Beyond our best guess: Living with ambiguity and adaptability

In the two weeks since our daughter, Mikayla, headed to college, we have communicated with her daily through both text and FaceTime. It is the first time in years that I’ve been thankful for cellular devices. Thus far, our girl has been diligent and disciplined in her approach to her classes and her coursework. Big thanks to Mr. Perry and many other SHS teachers who made it a point to push students in preparation for the next level. Read more

Jackson County / wdrb.com

Jackson County working to curb rising suicide rates

Jackson County working to curb rising suicide rates

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- As National Suicide Prevention Week continues, one southern Indiana county is raising awareness however it can — at a time when it is needed the most. A Seymour man knows firsthand the pain of losing a family member to suicide, and it’s a feeling he wants... Read more

