Trending news headlines in Defiance
(DEFIANCE, OH) Here are today’s top stories from the Defiance area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Hilltop Graduate Jack Blaisell Named OAC Defensive Player Of The Week
WESTERVILLE, Ohio – On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Athletic Conference announced the first edition of a new season’s player of the week. Being recognized for Capital was senior Jack Blaisdell who was tabbed the top defensive player of the week in football. Blaisdell truly lived up to his name and... Read more
Murphy Captures Defiance Invitational Title
Lourdes University's Jack Murphy (Wilmington, Ohio/Wilmington H.S.) won medalist honors at the Defiance Invitational on Wednesday afternoon, leading the Gray Wolves to a third place finish as a team at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance, Ohio. The Gray Wolf sophomore fired a one-under par round of 69, matching Siena... Read more
Defiance City Schools Board Of Education Meeting, September 8th, 2021
Ribfest sponsor
City Beverage is one of several large sponsors for this year’s Defiance ribfest scheduled for Sept. 25 in downtown Defiance, providing the physical structure for the event’s beer garden. Corey Hale (left) of City Beverage is pictured in front of a ribfest promotional sign with Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event. Read more
Comments / 0