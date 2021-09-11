CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Trending news headlines in Defiance

Defiance Daily
Defiance Daily
 5 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) Here are today's top stories from the Defiance area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Defiance / thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Graduate Jack Blaisell Named OAC Defensive Player Of The Week

Hilltop Graduate Jack Blaisell Named OAC Defensive Player Of The Week

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Athletic Conference announced the first edition of a new season's player of the week. Being recognized for Capital was senior Jack Blaisdell who was tabbed the top defensive player of the week in football. Blaisdell truly lived up to his name and...

Defiance / lourdesathletics.com

Murphy Captures Defiance Invitational Title

Murphy Captures Defiance Invitational Title

Lourdes University's Jack Murphy (Wilmington, Ohio/Wilmington H.S.) won medalist honors at the Defiance Invitational on Wednesday afternoon, leading the Gray Wolves to a third place finish as a team at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance, Ohio. The Gray Wolf sophomore fired a one-under par round of 69, matching Siena...

Defiance / youtube.com

Defiance / crescent-news.com

Ribfest sponsor

Ribfest sponsor

City Beverage is one of several large sponsors for this year's Defiance ribfest scheduled for Sept. 25 in downtown Defiance, providing the physical structure for the event's beer garden. Corey Hale (left) of City Beverage is pictured in front of a ribfest promotional sign with Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event.

The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump's presidency were "perfectly within the duties and responsibilities" of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Defiance Daily

Defiance Daily

Defiance, OH
