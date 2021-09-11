CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

Douglas news digest: Top stories today

(DOUGLAS, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Douglas.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Douglas / douglasnow.com

DPD officers investigating Sunday night shooting

DPD officers investigating Sunday night shooting

Officers from the Douglas Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night. On September 5, 2021 Douglas Police Department officers responded to a shooting at an E. Jackson St. location. Upon arrival, the victim advised officers he had been shot by is step-brother, Kenvtavious Williams, 25. Several victims corroborated the victim's story at the scene. The victim was transported to CRMC for his injury and is now recovering. Read more

Douglas / wfxl.com

Warrants secured for Douglas shooting suspect

Warrants secured for Douglas shooting suspect

The Douglas Police Department has secured warrants for a man wanted for a shooting that took place over the weekend. Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Unit have secured arrest warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes for 25-year-old Kentavious Williams. Douglas police officers responded to... Read more

Douglas / wfxl.com

Two wanted for alleged involvement in robbery at Douglas hotel

Two wanted for alleged involvement in robbery at Douglas hotel

The Douglas Police Department needs help from the community to identify two people seen in a surveillance photo. Police say that the individuals in this photo are believed to be involved in an alleged robbery by sudden snatching at a local hotel. Anyone with information about identity of these two... Read more

