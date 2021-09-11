Douglas news digest: Top stories today

DPD officers investigating Sunday night shooting

Officers from the Douglas Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night. On September 5, 2021 Douglas Police Department officers responded to a shooting at an E. Jackson St. location. Upon arrival, the victim advised officers he had been shot by is step-brother, Kenvtavious Williams, 25. Several victims corroborated the victim's story at the scene. The victim was transported to CRMC for his injury and is now recovering. Read more