Douglas news digest: Top stories today

DPD officers investigating Sunday night shooting
Officers from the Douglas Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night. On September 5, 2021 Douglas Police Department officers responded to a shooting at an E. Jackson St. location. Upon arrival, the victim advised officers he had been shot by is step-brother, Kenvtavious Williams, 25. Several victims corroborated the victim's story at the scene. The victim was transported to CRMC for his injury and is now recovering.
Warrants secured for Douglas shooting suspect
The Douglas Police Department has secured warrants for a man wanted for a shooting that took place over the weekend. Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Unit have secured arrest warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes for 25-year-old Kentavious Williams.
Two wanted for alleged involvement in robbery at Douglas hotel
The Douglas Police Department needs help from the community to identify two people seen in a surveillance photo. Police say that the individuals in this photo are believed to be involved in an alleged robbery by sudden snatching at a local hotel.
