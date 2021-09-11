CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Top stories trending in Rock Springs

 5 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) The news in Rock Springs never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rock Springs area, click here.

School Bus Drivers Shortage Hits Sweetwater County School District No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Educators are teaching and students are learning but Sweetwater County School District No.1 is facing a shortage on school bus drivers. School bus drivers have always played an important role in the lives of families in our community. According to Joe Clingenpeel, Director of Transportation, 11 part-time... Read more

RSPD seeking help in a recent hit-and-run accident

September 11, 2021 — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two suspects in a hit and run crash. The Rock Springs Police Department officers are looking for information regarding a hit and run that occurred in the Game Stop parking lot, 100 Gateway Drive Suite B, on August 31, 2021, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Read more

Alan Brent Swan (August 1, 1943 – September 2, 2021)

Alan Brent Swan, 78, of Rock Springs, WY passed away while surrounded by his family on September 2, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He was born August 1, 1943, to Willard McKean Swan and Ruth Agnes Peck in Salt Lake City, UT. He attended schools in Salt Lake and graduated from South High in 1961. Alan served 2 tours of duty for the United States Navy as an ordinance mechanic during the Vietnam War where he received multiple awards for his service to our country. When he returned, he started working as a computer technician for the Burroughs (later known as Unisys) corporation. Read more

Paxton Shawn Marshall

Our precious Paxton Shawn Marshall gained his Angel wings on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home in his parent's arms after a courageous 10-month battle with infant Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Paxton was born for greatness being named by his big sister Karly and after his grandpa Shawn. He captured... Read more

