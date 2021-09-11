News wrap: Top stories in Dodge City
(DODGE CITY, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Dodge City area.
For more stories from the Dodge City area, click here.
Buff golfers fifth at Dodge City Invitational
DODGE CITY - Garden City High School’s Ryann Warren finished seventh individually at Thursday’s Dodge City Invitational golf tournament with a score of 84, but more important, her score was the top score among the five Western Athletic Conference competing teams. With a number of non-WAC teams competing, Wichita-Kapaun Mt.... Read more
Resolution passes in lead up to 2022 budget discussion
City commissioners approved a resolution to authorize the amount of property tax to be levied to exceed the revenue neutral rate on Monday. According to city finance director Nicole May, the revenue neutral rate established for the city is 44.297 mills and the anticipated preliminary mill levy for the 2022 budget is 44.355. Read more
#4 IOWA WESTERN FOOTBALL 38 DODGE CITY 14 9:4:21
Coffeyville Honoring Military and First Responders This Saturday
This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, coinciding with Coffeyville Community College's football game against the Dodge City Conquistadors. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook said the game will honor some of the local heroes of the community. While the deadline to purchase special patriotic shirts has passed,... Read more
