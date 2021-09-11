CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

News wrap: Top stories in Dodge City

 5 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Dodge City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Dodge City / gctelegram.com

Buff golfers fifth at Dodge City Invitational

DODGE CITY - Garden City High School’s Ryann Warren finished seventh individually at Thursday’s Dodge City Invitational golf tournament with a score of 84, but more important, her score was the top score among the five Western Athletic Conference competing teams. With a number of non-WAC teams competing, Wichita-Kapaun Mt.... Read more

Dodge City / dodgeglobe.com

Resolution passes in lead up to 2022 budget discussion

City commissioners approved a resolution to authorize the amount of property tax to be levied to exceed the revenue neutral rate on Monday. According to city finance director Nicole May, the revenue neutral rate established for the city is 44.297 mills and the anticipated preliminary mill levy for the 2022 budget is 44.355. Read more

Dodge City / youtube.com

#4 IOWA WESTERN FOOTBALL 38 DODGE CITY 14 9:4:21

Coffeyville / kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Honoring Military and First Responders This Saturday

Coffeyville Honoring Military and First Responders This Saturday

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, coinciding with Coffeyville Community College's football game against the Dodge City Conquistadors. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook said the game will honor some of the local heroes of the community. While the deadline to purchase special patriotic shirts has passed,... Read more

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

