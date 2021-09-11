CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippensburg, PA

Trending news headlines in Shippensburg

Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 5 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) The news in Shippensburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Shippensburg area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Shippensburg / pennlive.com

Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller connection leads Shippensburg to big win against Dover

Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller connection leads Shippensburg to big win against Dover

Shippensburg just had too much for Dover Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Too much Tucker Chamberlin. Way too much Erby Weller, too. And with those two leading the way, and a strong defensive performance, the Greyhounds rolled to a 47-20 win. “It... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Edinboro / yourerie.com

Edinboro football returns to game action hosting Shippensburg on Saturday

Edinboro football returns to game action hosting Shippensburg on Saturday

First year head coach Jake Nulph leads Edinboro into Saturday’s 2021 season opener on the gridiron against Shippensburg with a noon kickoff at Sox Harrison Stadium. The Fighting Scots return to game action for the first time since the end of the 2019 fall season with the 2020 PSAC fall football season being canceled due to COVID-19. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Shippensburg / shipnc.com

Jean Pinci of Shippensburg

Jean Pinci of Shippensburg

Jean Pinci, 88, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born at home in Gifford, McKean County, on Sept. 10, 1932. Jean was raised with two sisters and two brothers by her parents, David A. and Ethelyn (Newton) Pytcher. She was a... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Shippensburg / shipnc.com

Ralph C. Hock of Shippensburg

Ralph C. Hock of Shippensburg

Ralph Clark Hock, 92, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 5, 1929, in Shippensburg, a son of the late Eber and Rhoda (Wengert) Hock, and graduated from the Messiah Academy in Grantham, Pennsylvania. Ralph married... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg, PA
56
Followers
220
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy