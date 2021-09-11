Trending news headlines in Shippensburg

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) The news in Shippensburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller connection leads Shippensburg to big win against Dover Shippensburg just had too much for Dover Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive's new high school sports newsletter here. Too much Tucker Chamberlin. Way too much Erby Weller, too. And with those two leading the way, and a strong defensive performance, the Greyhounds rolled to a 47-20 win. "It...

Edinboro football returns to game action hosting Shippensburg on Saturday First year head coach Jake Nulph leads Edinboro into Saturday's 2021 season opener on the gridiron against Shippensburg with a noon kickoff at Sox Harrison Stadium. The Fighting Scots return to game action for the first time since the end of the 2019 fall season with the 2020 PSAC fall football season being canceled due to COVID-19.

Jean Pinci of Shippensburg Jean Pinci, 88, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born at home in Gifford, McKean County, on Sept. 10, 1932. Jean was raised with two sisters and two brothers by her parents, David A. and Ethelyn (Newton) Pytcher. She was a...

