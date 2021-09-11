Juneau news wrap: What’s trending

Sen. Lora Reinbold asks to be excused from floor sessions, citing her ban from Alaska Airlines

Alaska Sen. Lora Reinbold, a Republican from Eagle River, has been excused from attending Senate floor sessions starting this weekend through next January. She has been banned from flying on Alaska Airlines for refusing to wear a facemask and is arguing that she doesn't have an alternative way of getting back and forth to Juneau. On Thursday she asked her fellow lawmakers to be excused.