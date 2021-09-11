Juneau news wrap: What’s trending
Alaska lawmaker suspended by airline seeks Senate excusal
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state lawmaker requested an excusal from the state Senate until mid-January, citing the challenges of traveling to Juneau from Anchorage after she was suspended from flying on Alaska Airlines earlier this year. Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold on Thursday requested the excusal from Saturday through... Read more
She did it to herself. She has no one to blame. They should have never approved her request. She caused a ruckus and now has to live with the consequences. We as Alaskans shouldn't have to pay for her issues she caused. She should be there just like they all should. That's why she was elected and if she can't be there to do the job then she should just resign.
I don't know why they approved her request, it was her own fault that she's not able to fly in order to do her job.
If her behavior is causing her to be band from flying and doing the job she was elected to do, she should resign and let someone who can control themselves fill her seat.
If Send.Roberts cannot fulfill the requirements to be in session because of a personal decision she needs to be replaced with someone who can
Glacier Bear' Davis Nips Crimson Bears' Crupi on Skagway XC Turf
Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears runners lead the pack at the Skagway Invitational on Saturday. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Haines Glacier Bears junior Luke Davis won the Skagway Invitational Cross-Country meet on Saturday edging out Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Eli Crupi by five seconds. Davis won in 17 minutes 4.71 seconds and Crupi hit 17:09.23. Read more
Falcons’ Dihle Tops Girls XC Field at Skagway
Thunder Mountain Falcons senior Kiah Dihle is out in front on her way to winning the Skagway Invitational on Saturday. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thunder Mountain Falcons senior Kiah Dihle bested a field of 45 runners at the Skagway Invitational Cross-Country meet on Saturday, winning in a time of 19 minutes 5.50 seconds over the five-kilometer course and continuing her pursuit of another state tournament representation. Read more