Fort Dodge, IA

What's up: Top news in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 5 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) The news in Fort Dodge never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Dodge area, click here.

Fort Dodge / messengernews.net

No. 10 Dodgers return home to face East

No. 10 Dodgers return home to face East

Fort Dodge football coach Nik Moser isn’t fooled by Waterloo East’s early 0-2 record. Moser’s 10th-ranked (Class 4A) Dodgers have enjoyed a tinge of success in the early stages of the season, but his team is in no position to let its focus or execution slip against an old Big 8 rival on Friday. Read more

Fort Dodge / kmaland.com

KMAland Swimming (9/9): Sioux City shows strong in Fort Dodge.

KMAland Swimming (9/9): Sioux City shows strong in Fort Dodge.

(Fort Dodge) -- The Sioux City Metro swimming team competed at Fort Dodge on Thursday. They won six events on the evening including the 200-yard medley (Grace Aesoph, Bridgid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis and Brecken Baller), 200-yard freestyle (Maria McGowan, Brigid McGowan, Aesoph and Baller). Individually, Sioux City received titles from... Read more

North Dakota / wahpetondailynews.com

Ennen, Krieger named to all-tourney team

Ennen, Krieger named to all-tourney team

FORT DODGE, IOWA. — The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team is quickly erasing its 0-2 start, climbing back to 3-4 after a 2-2 weekend at the Triton Invitational on the Campus of Iowa Central Community College. Sophomores Jalen Ennen and Katie Krieger were both named to the all-tournament team as they continue to lead the youthful Wildcats. Read more

Fort Dodge / algona.com

Wolverines rush past Gaels, 70-26

Wolverines rush past Gaels, 70-26

FORT DODGE—West Bend-Mallard erupted for 26 first quarter points and never looked back in a 70-26 district opening eight-man football victory on Friday, Sept. 3, over the St. Edmond Gaels inside Dodger Stadium. See the Sept. 9 Advance for the full report. Read more

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

