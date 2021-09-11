What's up: Top news in Fort Dodge

(FORT DODGE, IA) The news in Fort Dodge never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

No. 10 Dodgers return home to face East Fort Dodge football coach Nik Moser isn’t fooled by Waterloo East’s early 0-2 record. Moser’s 10th-ranked (Class 4A) Dodgers have enjoyed a tinge of success in the early stages of the season, but his team is in no position to let its focus or execution slip against an old Big 8 rival on Friday. Read more

KMAland Swimming (9/9): Sioux City shows strong in Fort Dodge. (Fort Dodge) -- The Sioux City Metro swimming team competed at Fort Dodge on Thursday. They won six events on the evening including the 200-yard medley (Grace Aesoph, Bridgid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis and Brecken Baller), 200-yard freestyle (Maria McGowan, Brigid McGowan, Aesoph and Baller). Individually, Sioux City received titles from... Read more

Ennen, Krieger named to all-tourney team FORT DODGE, IOWA. — The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team is quickly erasing its 0-2 start, climbing back to 3-4 after a 2-2 weekend at the Triton Invitational on the Campus of Iowa Central Community College. Sophomores Jalen Ennen and Katie Krieger were both named to the all-tournament team as they continue to lead the youthful Wildcats. Read more

