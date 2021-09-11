CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

What's up: Leading stories in Faribault

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 5 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Faribault area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Faribault area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Freeborn County / southernminnesotanews.com

Freeborn County resident in their 40’s is one of 18 COVID deaths Friday

Freeborn County resident in their 40’s is one of 18 COVID deaths Friday

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A Freeborn County resident was among one of 18 coronavirus deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday. The resident was in their late 40’s, according to MDH, and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Faribault / kdhlradio.com

Faribault Set To Welcome In Another New Business, This Time Along 7th Street

Faribault Set To Welcome In Another New Business, This Time Along 7th Street

If you've driven along 7th Street NW recently, on your way to or from work or the store, you might have noticed that the old Land O' Lakes plant has seen some recent improvements to the parking lot area and fencing going up around the business. Well, that's because the new owners are getting ready for what's moving in. So what is the former plant becoming? A self-service outdoor storage facility. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Faribault / thecatholicspirit.com

Ag program growing at Faribault’s Bethlehem Academy

Ag program growing at Faribault’s Bethlehem Academy

On the fourth day of this school year at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault Sept. 2, it was time to unload tomato plants from the back of teacher Casi Story’s Dodge pickup. Four boys hopped eagerly to the task, grabbing armfuls of red and green and hauling it all back to the school greenhouse, a 24-by-32-foot structure completed a year ago. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Faribault / southernminn.com

With influx of newcomers, captains for Faribault girls swimming and diving mixing bonding with training

With influx of newcomers, captains for Faribault girls swimming and diving mixing bonding with training

It’s not hard to locate Faribault junior Ava Nelson during a swimming and diving meet. Nelson, one of three captains for the Falcons this fall, sets up near the starting blocks for every race she’s not swimming in to deliver a pep talk for each Faribault swimmer preparing to jump into the pool. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faribault Today

Faribault Today

Faribault, MN
45
Followers
237
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy