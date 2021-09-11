What's up: Leading stories in Faribault

Faribault Set To Welcome In Another New Business, This Time Along 7th Street

If you've driven along 7th Street NW recently, on your way to or from work or the store, you might have noticed that the old Land O' Lakes plant has seen some recent improvements to the parking lot area and fencing going up around the business. Well, that's because the new owners are getting ready for what's moving in. So what is the former plant becoming? A self-service outdoor storage facility. Read more