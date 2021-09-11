What's up: Leading stories in Faribault
(FARIBAULT, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Faribault area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Faribault area, click here.
Freeborn County resident in their 40’s is one of 18 COVID deaths Friday
Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A Freeborn County resident was among one of 18 coronavirus deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday. The resident was in their late 40’s, according to MDH, and... Read more
Faribault Set To Welcome In Another New Business, This Time Along 7th Street
If you've driven along 7th Street NW recently, on your way to or from work or the store, you might have noticed that the old Land O' Lakes plant has seen some recent improvements to the parking lot area and fencing going up around the business. Well, that's because the new owners are getting ready for what's moving in. So what is the former plant becoming? A self-service outdoor storage facility. Read more
Ag program growing at Faribault’s Bethlehem Academy
On the fourth day of this school year at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault Sept. 2, it was time to unload tomato plants from the back of teacher Casi Story’s Dodge pickup. Four boys hopped eagerly to the task, grabbing armfuls of red and green and hauling it all back to the school greenhouse, a 24-by-32-foot structure completed a year ago. Read more
With influx of newcomers, captains for Faribault girls swimming and diving mixing bonding with training
It’s not hard to locate Faribault junior Ava Nelson during a swimming and diving meet. Nelson, one of three captains for the Falcons this fall, sets up near the starting blocks for every race she’s not swimming in to deliver a pep talk for each Faribault swimmer preparing to jump into the pool. Read more
Comments / 0