What's up: Top news in Marshalltown
(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) The news in Marshalltown never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marshalltown area, click here.
’Cats can’t catch Cardinals, 42-7
NEWTON — The first half of Friday night’s rivalry game between the Marshalltown Bobcats football team and the Newton Cardinals was pretty even. Newton led 13-7, but the Bobcats had driven the ball inside Newton territory three times and were in a rhythm on offense having opened up the playbook in the final minutes of the first half. The Cardinals had the ball first in the second half, but Marshalltown forced a fumble and got the ball inside the Newton 40. Read more
New Marshalltown Boxing Club trains anyone to pack a punch
The La Raza Marshalltown Boxing Club has been up and running for the past month, with founders saying they’ve already cultivated a family. President of the La Raza Marshalltown Boxing Club Roberto Gonzalez said La Raza translates to “the race,” as in “the people — the human race,” making the club’s name mean “the people of Marshalltown Boxing Club.” Read more
Iowa town public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1. The Times-Republican reports that the district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street. The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing, set for June 16 or sooner. Read more
MCSD receives generous school supply donations
The 2021-22 school year is well underway, and great organizations have donated thousands of school supplies as Bobcat students settle back into their classes. The House of Compassion partnered with the Fraternal Order of Police for this year’s Stuff the Bus effort, which provided hundreds of backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, glue sticks, and more to the Marshalltown CSD. The supplies were stuffed into backpacks, and are available at all elementary schools, Lenihan Intermediate School, Miller Middle School, and Marshalltown High School. Read more
Comments / 0