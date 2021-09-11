What's up: Top news in Marshalltown

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) The news in Marshalltown never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

’Cats can’t catch Cardinals, 42-7 NEWTON — The first half of Friday night’s rivalry game between the Marshalltown Bobcats football team and the Newton Cardinals was pretty even. Newton led 13-7, but the Bobcats had driven the ball inside Newton territory three times and were in a rhythm on offense having opened up the playbook in the final minutes of the first half. The Cardinals had the ball first in the second half, but Marshalltown forced a fumble and got the ball inside the Newton 40. Read more

New Marshalltown Boxing Club trains anyone to pack a punch The La Raza Marshalltown Boxing Club has been up and running for the past month, with founders saying they’ve already cultivated a family. President of the La Raza Marshalltown Boxing Club Roberto Gonzalez said La Raza translates to “the race,” as in “the people — the human race,” making the club’s name mean “the people of Marshalltown Boxing Club.” Read more

Iowa town public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1 MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1. The Times-Republican reports that the district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street. The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing, set for June 16 or sooner. Read more

