Mason City, IA

News wrap: Top stories in Mason City

Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 5 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) The news in Mason City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Mason City / westerniowatoday.com

Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house

Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a body was found inside a burning home in Mason City this week. The Globe Gazette reports that firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Arriving firefighters began putting out the flames, and once they were able to enter the house, crews discovered a person inside who had died. Officials have not released the person's identity. An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed the home.

Iowa / kimt.com

9/11 memorials scheduled in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

9/11 memorials scheduled in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Several memorial ceremonies for the September 11, 2001, terror attacks against America are planned in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Rochester – Friday at 6 pm at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Eric Kerska, Rochester Fire Chief and past commander who served three tours in Afghanistan, will speak to Global War on Terror Veterans & their families about the past 20 years involvement with Afghanistan. Special Remembrance will be given to the last 13 veterans killed in the war on terror in Afghanistan.

Mason City / globegazette.com

Mason City housing development wins state housing award

Mason City housing development wins state housing award

Less than a year after opening, The River housing complex in downtown Mason City has a reason to celebrate. On Wednesday, the 133-unit apartment and townhome community along the south loop of Highway 65 received an award at the Iowa Finance Authority's Housing Iowa Conference in Cedar Rapids.

Mason City / youtube.com

WATCH NOW: Portion of the construction update given to the Mason City School Board

WATCH NOW: Portion of the construction update given to the Mason City School Board

Comments / 0

Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
Mason City Updates

Mason City Updates

Mason City, IA
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

