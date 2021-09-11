News wrap: Top stories in Mason City

(MASON CITY, IA) The news in Mason City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a body was found inside a burning home in Mason City this week. The Globe Gazette reports that firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Arriving firefighters began putting out the flames, and once they were able to enter the house, crews discovered a person inside who had died. Officials have not released the person’s identity. An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed the home. Read more

9/11 memorials scheduled in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Several memorial ceremonies for the September 11, 2001, terror attacks against America are planned in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Rochester – Friday at 6 pm at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Eric Kerska, Rochester Fire Chief and past commander who served three tours in Afghanistan, will speak to Global War on Terror Veterans & their families about the past 20 years involvement with Afghanistan. Special Remembrance will be given to the last 13 veterans killed in the war on terror in Afghanistan. Read more

Mason City housing development wins state housing award Less than a year after opening, The River housing complex in downtown Mason City has a reason to celebrate. On Wednesday, the 133-unit apartment and townhome community along the south loop of Highway 65 received an award at the Iowa Finance Authority's Housing Iowa Conference in Cedar Rapids. Mason City... Read more

