Cañon City, CO

News wrap: Headlines in Canon City

Cañon City News Watch
 5 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Canon City area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Colorado / kktv.com

2 people flown to the hospital following crash in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says several people were flown to the hospital following a crash Friday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 50 and Highway 67 in Fremont County. Troopers say a 4Runner with stolen plates went off the road and hit an... Read more

Could a news story possible be written any worse. With no idea beforehand you make a blatant statement saying it’s stolen. Ugh

Cañon City / canoncitydailyrecord.com

Major grant awarded for local suicide prevention resources, businesses join local efforts

September is Suicide Prevention Month and Solvista Health is excited to announce local. business partnerships and a major grant just awarded to the organization to support suicide prevention efforts. The $700,000 grant, awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration after a national competitive bid process, is focused... Read more

Cañon City / canoncitydailyrecord.com

‘It was more than a job:’ Cañon City’s own ‘Rosie the Riveter’ reflects on call to help country

When the call was issued for defense workers during World War II, 18-year-old Lila Taton volunteered. She is one of the women who became known as “Rosie the Riveter,” going to work to help fill the holes in the industrial workforce and helping support her country for two years. “It... Read more

Pueblo / canoncitydailyrecord.com

Cañon City Tigers fall to Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs

The Cañon City Tigers boys’ soccer team hosted the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs under the lights Friday at Citizen’s Stadium. Despite multiple scoring opportunities, the Tigers fell to the No. 9 ranked Bulldogs by a score of 4-0. The Tigers came into the game with a 4 -2 record and fresh... Read more

The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
Canon City, CO
Cañon City, CO
Cañon City, CO
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Cañon City, CO
With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

