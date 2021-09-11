News wrap: Headlines in Canon City
(CANON CITY, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Canon City area.
2 people flown to the hospital following crash in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says several people were flown to the hospital following a crash Friday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 50 and Highway 67 in Fremont County. Troopers say a 4Runner with stolen plates went off the road and hit an... Read more
Could a news story possible be written any worse. With no idea beforehand you make a blatant statement saying it’s stolen. Ugh
Major grant awarded for local suicide prevention resources, businesses join local efforts
September is Suicide Prevention Month and Solvista Health is excited to announce local. business partnerships and a major grant just awarded to the organization to support suicide prevention efforts. The $700,000 grant, awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration after a national competitive bid process, is focused... Read more
‘It was more than a job:’ Cañon City’s own ‘Rosie the Riveter’ reflects on call to help country
When the call was issued for defense workers during World War II, 18-year-old Lila Taton volunteered. She is one of the women who became known as “Rosie the Riveter,” going to work to help fill the holes in the industrial workforce and helping support her country for two years. “It... Read more
Cañon City Tigers fall to Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs
The Cañon City Tigers boys’ soccer team hosted the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs under the lights Friday at Citizen’s Stadium. Despite multiple scoring opportunities, the Tigers fell to the No. 9 ranked Bulldogs by a score of 4-0. The Tigers came into the game with a 4 -2 record and fresh... Read more