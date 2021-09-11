CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Trending news headlines in Kingsville

Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 5 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Here are today's top stories from the Kingsville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kingsville area, click here.

Kingsville / kiiitv.com

100 years young: Kingsville veteran gets special Astros themed party for milestone birthday

100 years young: Kingsville veteran gets special Astros themed party for milestone birthday

Amadeo Salinas is a World War II veteran who celebrated his milestone 100th birthday with family and friends at Lonestar Ranch Nursing Home in Kingsville.

Houston / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates

Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates

"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter.

avatar

Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.

139 likes 46 dislikes 87 replies

avatar

Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing

106 likes 18 dislikes 53 replies

Huntsville / youtube.com

Volleyball vs Texas A&M-Kingsville (9-8-21)

Volleyball vs Texas A&M-Kingsville (9-8-21)

Read more

Kingsville / kingsvillerecord.com

Rocks to bring kindness to the community

Rocks to bring kindness to the community

Thousands of painting rocks with inspirational sayings have been spread throughout Kingsville over the past six years. Kingsville resident Joni Collins started this 'Kindness Rock' project after hearing about her friend in Florida who found a painted rock at the beach.

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

