Trending news headlines in Kingsville

100 years young: Kingsville veteran gets special Astros themed party for milestone birthday
Amadeo Salinas is a World War II veteran who celebrated his milestone 100th birthday with family and friends at Lonestar Ranch Nursing Home in Kingsville. Read more
Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates
"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter. Read more
Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.
Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing
Volleyball vs Texas A&M-Kingsville (9-8-21)
Rocks to bring kindness to the community
Thousands of painting rocks with inspirational sayings have been spread throughout Kingsville over the past six years. Kingsville resident Joni Collins started this ‘Kindness Rock’ project after hearing about her friend in Florida who found a painted rock at the beach. Read more