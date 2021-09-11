News wrap: Headlines in Brainerd
(BRAINERD, MN) What's going on in Brainerd? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brainerd area, click here.
College Volleyball: Raiders get the sweep against Northland
For the Central Lakes College volleyball team, opening weekends can be tough, but the experience can pay off in the long run. That is the case for the current Raiders team as they defeated Northland Community College 3-0 Wednesday, Sept. 8, to win their sixth game in a row. This... Read more
Brainerd Riverfront Committee Cleans Up Mississippi River
Originally aired September 8, 2021 on Lakeland News Read more
Volunteers clean riverbanks of future park after low water level reveals litter
From tires and mattresses to box springs, bicycles and tarps, plenty of garbage was found Wednesday, Sept. 8, along the shoreline of the Mississippi River near the Laurel Street bridge in Brainerd. The Brainerd Riverfront Committee sent out a notice to the public to help clean up the Mississippi River... Read more
Sheriffs announce scholarships deadline for law enforcement students
Sheriff’s offices in the Brainerd lakes area announced Wednesday, Sept. 8, the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2021. The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 $2,000 scholarships this year. The board gives special recognition to the... Read more
