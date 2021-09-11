CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Brainerd

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 5 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) What’s going on in Brainerd? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brainerd area, click here.

Brainerd

College Volleyball: Raiders get the sweep against Northland

College Volleyball: Raiders get the sweep against Northland

For the Central Lakes College volleyball team, opening weekends can be tough, but the experience can pay off in the long run. That is the case for the current Raiders team as they defeated Northland Community College 3-0 Wednesday, Sept. 8, to win their sixth game in a row. This... Read more

Brainerd

Brainerd Riverfront Committee Cleans Up Mississippi River

Brainerd Riverfront Committee Cleans Up Mississippi River

Originally aired September 8, 2021 on Lakeland News Read more

Brainerd

Volunteers clean riverbanks of future park after low water level reveals litter

Volunteers clean riverbanks of future park after low water level reveals litter

From tires and mattresses to box springs, bicycles and tarps, plenty of garbage was found Wednesday, Sept. 8, along the shoreline of the Mississippi River near the Laurel Street bridge in Brainerd. The Brainerd Riverfront Committee sent out a notice to the public to help clean up the Mississippi River... Read more

Brainerd

Sheriffs announce scholarships deadline for law enforcement students

Sheriffs announce scholarships deadline for law enforcement students

Sheriff’s offices in the Brainerd lakes area announced Wednesday, Sept. 8, the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2021. The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 $2,000 scholarships this year. The board gives special recognition to the... Read more

