CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, IA

News wrap: Top stories in Burlington

Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 5 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) The news in Burlington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Burlington / thehawkeye.com

An 8-year-old girl told her friend to buckle up just before a car fleeing police crashed into them

An 8-year-old girl told her friend to buckle up just before a car fleeing police crashed into them

A driver Burlington police say was leading officers on a high-speed chase collided with two other cars Wednesday before rolling their vehicle several times and landing upside down. The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Angular and Gunnison streets. Police say Cody Pedigo, 24, of Burlington, was heading... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Des Moines County / kwqc.com

Des Moines County schools increase COVID-19 mitigations amid rising cases

Des Moines County schools increase COVID-19 mitigations amid rising cases

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - COVID-19 cases in Des Moines County are quickly climbing. The county has a 16 percent positivity rate and 142 new cases in the last seven days according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. “We definitely are concerned that the numbers continue to increase and we... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Ottumwa / ottumwacourier.com

Boys golf: Home course edge for Leonard

Boys golf: Home course edge for Leonard

OTTUMWA – Trailing by one standing in the fairway on the 18th hole, Nate Spear knew he needed to a quality approach shot in order to have a chance at tying or winning birdie. The Burlington senior got exactly what he needed, hitting his second shot right on the green... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Burlington / ourquadcities.com

Electric Light Orchestra Experience will take the outdoor stage

Electric Light Orchestra Experience will take the outdoor stage

The Burlington Civic Music Association will kick off its season outdoors with The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman – The American ELO. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Memorial Auditorium, Burlington, a news release says. The band expertly recreates ELO hits,... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Burlington, IA
Government
City
Burlington, IA
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Burlington Voice

Burlington Voice

Burlington, IA
79
Followers
227
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy