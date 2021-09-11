News wrap: Top stories in Burlington
(BURLINGTON, IA) The news in Burlington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
An 8-year-old girl told her friend to buckle up just before a car fleeing police crashed into them
A driver Burlington police say was leading officers on a high-speed chase collided with two other cars Wednesday before rolling their vehicle several times and landing upside down. The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Angular and Gunnison streets. Police say Cody Pedigo, 24, of Burlington, was heading... Read more
Des Moines County schools increase COVID-19 mitigations amid rising cases
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - COVID-19 cases in Des Moines County are quickly climbing. The county has a 16 percent positivity rate and 142 new cases in the last seven days according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. “We definitely are concerned that the numbers continue to increase and we... Read more
Boys golf: Home course edge for Leonard
OTTUMWA – Trailing by one standing in the fairway on the 18th hole, Nate Spear knew he needed to a quality approach shot in order to have a chance at tying or winning birdie. The Burlington senior got exactly what he needed, hitting his second shot right on the green... Read more
Electric Light Orchestra Experience will take the outdoor stage
The Burlington Civic Music Association will kick off its season outdoors with The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman – The American ELO. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Memorial Auditorium, Burlington, a news release says. The band expertly recreates ELO hits,... Read more
Comments / 0