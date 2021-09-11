What's up: News headlines in Wailuku
Maui HECO responding to Wailuku power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) in Maui County are responding to a power outage in Wailuku on Friday, Sept. 10. About 576 customers were without power at 2:46 p.m., according to the HECO outage map for Maui County.
Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September
Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website. Friday, Sep. 10, 2021. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. 275 West Kaʻahumanu...
Watching the fire from afar
First photo: People watch the firefighting efforts while standing along the Wailuku River Tuesday afternoon. The fire burned 17 acres near Piihana Road and Kahekili Highway, forcing evacuations and road closures but ultimately sparing homes. Second photo: Wailuku's Michael Yarborough keeps an eye on a fire in Wailuku on Tuesday...
Maui police arrest Michigan visitor for allegedly violating travel quarantine rules
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Naab on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for allegedly violating the rules and orders of the travel quarantine. Police said Naab did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-test from an approved facility when he arrived on Maui from Oakland.
