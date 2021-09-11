CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

What's up: News headlines in Wailuku

Wailuku Journal
 5 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wailuku.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wailuku area, click here.

Wailuku / khon2.com

Maui HECO responding to Wailuku power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) in Maui County are responding to a power outage in Wailuku on Friday, Sept. 10. About 576 customers were without power at 2:46 p.m., according to the HECO outage map for Maui County. Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to... Read more

Maui / mauinow.com

Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September

Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website. Friday, Sep. 10, 2021. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. 275 West Kaʻahumanu... Read more

Wailuku / mauinews.com

Watching the fire from afar

First photo: People watch the firefighting efforts while standing along the Wailuku River Tuesday afternoon. The fire burned 17 acres near Piihana Road and Kahekili Highway, forcing evacuations and road closures but ultimately sparing homes. Second photo: Wailuku’s Michael Yarborough keeps an eye on a fire in Wailuku on Tuesday... Read more

Michigan / khon2.com

Maui police arrest Michigan visitor for allegedly violating travel quarantine rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Naab on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for allegedly violating the rules and orders of the travel quarantine. Police said Naab did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-test from an approved facility when he arrived on Maui from Oakland. Get news on the go... Read more

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

