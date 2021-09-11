Top stories trending in Murray
(MURRAY, KY) What’s going on in Murray? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Whats Crackin' Mccracken: 9/9/2021
Murray State Racers: A look at the Cincinnati Bearcats' next opponent
Murray State University, Cincinnati, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball, Clifton, Cincinnati Bearcats football, Murray State Racers men's basketball, American Athletic Conference, Luke Fickell, Austin Peay Governors basketball. The differences between the Murray State University and University of Cincinnati football teams are obvious. Murray State, which is located in... Read more
Student gains valuable professional experience through internship with Sony Music Publishing
MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University student Zac Boardman recently completed an internship with Sony Music Publishing, gaining great exposure to the professionals that work within multiple departments. Boardman, of Murray, Kentucky, is a senior and is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in music/music business. This past summer, Boardman held an... Read more
Murray State University Racer Report: September 6-10
MURRAY, Ky. — The latest Murray State University Racer Report includes student, faculty, staff and alumni accomplishments, announcements, upcoming campus events and more for the week of September 6-10. **. Murray State Chemistry Professor Dr. Bommanna Loganathan along with Dr. Satinder Ahuja (Senior Editor), from Ahuja Consulting, North Carolina, recently... Read more
Comments / 0