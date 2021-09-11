South Lake Tahoe news wrap: What’s trending
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA)
Bears Roam Empty City as Residents of South Lake Tahoe Flee Caldor Fire
After the Caldor fire prompted the evacuation of 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe, California, bears in the area decided to start patrolling the empty area. With people inhabiting the area gone, garbage service temporarily stopped last week, and flames blazing through their house, bears dug through refuse cans in the resort town and made their way into homes searching for food. They were seen in people's houses, outside grocery shops, and at gas stations. Read more
Containment holds despite overnight winds
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Caldor Fire remained at 53% containment despite adverse weather conditions overnight. Firefighters had to contend with winds that gusted up to 40 mph on ridge tops and 10 mph in the valleys overnight. Thunderstorms moved through the fire area in the west zone around midnight and again at 5 a.m., bringing some light rain, but minimal lightning. Read more
Hot, dry air, possible lightning raise California fire worry
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- The interior of California was very hot and dry Wednesday and the forecast called for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes that have been burning for weeks. A National Weather Service heat advisory... Read more
CA officials re-thinking fire management strategy amid constant threat
Controlled burns are just one way crews can fight fire with fire. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the practice needs to expand. For more Central California news visit abc30.com. Read more
