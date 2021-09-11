South Lake Tahoe news wrap: What’s trending

Bears Roam Empty City as Residents of South Lake Tahoe Flee Caldor Fire

After the Caldor fire prompted the evacuation of 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe, California, bears in the area decided to start patrolling the empty area. With people inhabiting the area gone, garbage service temporarily stopped last week, and flames blazing through their house, bears dug through refuse cans in the resort town and made their way into homes searching for food. They were seen in people's houses, outside grocery shops, and at gas stations.