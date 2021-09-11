CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe news wrap: What’s trending

South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 5 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in South Lake Tahoe.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Lake Tahoe / natureworldnews.com

Bears Roam Empty City as Residents of South Lake Tahoe Flee Caldor Fire

Bears Roam Empty City as Residents of South Lake Tahoe Flee Caldor Fire

After the Caldor fire prompted the evacuation of 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe, California, bears in the area decided to start patrolling the empty area. With people inhabiting the area gone, garbage service temporarily stopped last week, and flames blazing through their house, bears dug through refuse cans in the resort town and made their way into homes searching for food. They were seen in people's houses, outside grocery shops, and at gas stations. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
South Lake Tahoe / tahoedailytribune.com

Containment holds despite overnight winds

Containment holds despite overnight winds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Caldor Fire remained at 53% containment despite adverse weather conditions overnight. Firefighters had to contend with winds that gusted up to 40 mph on ridge tops and 10 mph in the valleys overnight. Thunderstorms moved through the fire area in the west zone around midnight and again at 5 a.m., bringing some light rain, but minimal lightning. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
California / dailyherald.com

Hot, dry air, possible lightning raise California fire worry

Hot, dry air, possible lightning raise California fire worry

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- The interior of California was very hot and dry Wednesday and the forecast called for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes that have been burning for weeks. A National Weather Service heat advisory... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
California / youtube.com

CA officials re-thinking fire management strategy amid constant threat

CA officials re-thinking fire management strategy amid constant threat

Controlled burns are just one way crews can fight fire with fire. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the practice needs to expand. For more Central California news visit abc30.com. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Government
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Lake Tahoe#Local News
South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe, CA
72
Followers
237
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy