News wrap: Headlines in Dover
(DOVER, NH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dover.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dover area, click here.
Register Here For The WOKQ Apple Pie Contest Coming to Apple Harvest Day in Dover
The WOKQ Apple Pie Contest is BACK! If you're an amateur baker, we want your best apple pie! If you think you have the best recipe to beat our reigning champ, Carolyn Michaud of Northwood, NH, then..... bring it on!. Mark Your Calendar. Come to the 37th Annual Apple Harvest... Read more
Spectacular Dover House for Sale Is a European Vacation Right at Home
I could seriously look at Real Estate all day. Today, when I should have been working... I was looking through the new listings of Real Estate all around New England. This incredible house at 2 Cullen Bay in Dover, NH just came on the market. (It's right around the corner from the studios!) Listed by Coldwell Banker Homes, like many other properties on the water for sale, I want it and you will too after you see these pictures. Read more
Remembering Sept. 11: Ceremonies mark 20th anniversary
Area towns and cities have announced plans for the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 remembrance events. Below is an alphabetical list by town of events:. A 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony will be held by the Dover Fire Department on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Dover Veteran’s Park, 32 Locust St., Dover. Parking can be found at the McConnell Center Parking Lot, on-street parking or the City of Dover parking garage at 45 Orchard St. In the event of inclement weather the ceremony will be held in the Dover High School auditorium at 25 Alumni Dr., Dover. Check https://www.dover.nh.gov/ for updates. Read more
Wentworth-Douglass Hospital overflows as COVID cases surge. Concern for staff rises, too.
DOVER — A surge in COVID-19 cases is overwhelming the staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Only a few months ago, Wentworth-Douglass staff reported zero coronavirus cases. In the past week, officials said, the hospital has been consistently over 100% capacity in its Emergency Department. On Wednesday the hospital reached 140% of capacity in the department as the delta variant of the virus has led to rising numbers nationally. Read more
Comments / 0