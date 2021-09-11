What's up: Top news in Harrison
(HARRISON, AR) What’s going on in Harrison? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Mittie K. Youngblood
Mittie K. Youngblood, 81, of Harrison, died September 5, 2021. Graveside will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, by Holt Memorial Chapel. Open visitation from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Full obituary is available at: www.HoltChapel.com. Read more
Purpose driven Goblins host Siloam Springs
A tradition of winning on the gridiron for the Goblins points to the last time they lost in the regular season. That game was in Week 2 of last season where Siloam Springs handed Harrison a 20-point …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have... Read more
Harrison golf wins Senior Night
The Goblins and Lady Goblins have played their final regular season round of golf at the Harrison Country Club.Both teams came away with important wins as the postseason approaches.The Goblins put …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved... Read more
Harrison Police log Sept. 8, 2021
5:43 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around the VA Office and peeking in the windows. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved... Read more
Comments / 0