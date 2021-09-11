CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, AR

What's up: Top news in Harrison

Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) What’s going on in Harrison? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Harrison / arkansasonline.com

Mittie K. Youngblood

Mittie K. Youngblood

Mittie K. Youngblood, 81, of Harrison, died September 5, 2021. Graveside will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, by Holt Memorial Chapel. Open visitation from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Full obituary is available at: www.HoltChapel.com. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Siloam Springs / harrisondaily.com

Purpose driven Goblins host Siloam Springs

Purpose driven Goblins host Siloam Springs

A tradition of winning on the gridiron for the Goblins points to the last time they lost in the regular season. That game was in Week 2 of last season where Siloam Springs handed Harrison a 20-point …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Harrison / harrisondaily.com

Harrison golf wins Senior Night

Harrison golf wins Senior Night

The Goblins and Lady Goblins have played their final regular season round of golf at the Harrison Country Club.Both teams came away with important wins as the postseason approaches.The Goblins put …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Harrison / harrisondaily.com

Harrison Police log Sept. 8, 2021

Harrison Police log Sept. 8, 2021

5:43 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around the VA Office and peeking in the windows. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Harrison, AR
Government
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
73
Followers
219
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy