What's up: News headlines in Marion

Home For Sale: 777 Black Forest Drive, Marion, NC 28752 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://777BlackForestDrive.C21.com 777 Black Forest Drive Marion, NC 28752 MLS 1041345 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 2861 Sq. Ft. Public Remarks: Enjoy our Secluded Lake View property in Black Forest at Lake James in Western NC w/8.67 acres.Lake James offers over 150 miles of shoreline.Our Well-Maintained cabin is nestled away & very private overlooking the water. Metal Roof, 3/2.5.Rustic design w/exposed open beams w/cathedral ceilings & Stone Fireplace.Kitchen has granite tops and an abundance of cabinet and storage space!Open Loft overlooking Great Room w/a Pool Table and great space for entertaining!Primary Bedroom is on Main w/access to the deck overlooking the cove! Primary Bath w/ separate shower & large tub!Finished Bsmt w/2 large bedrooms,Laundry Room,Den, & Full bath!Walk-Out Bsmt w/Built-in storage & Outdoor Shower!Most of the furnishings remain.Deeded Boat Slip @ Lake Camp. Private Gated Entrance, River Camp where you can access the river with your kayaks & Care Keeper on site!You will also have access to a Community Cabin & miles of walking trails!Second Building site with Views of Dobson Knob & Shor... Contact Agent: Kimberly Martin Total Real Estate Solutions Read more