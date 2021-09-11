CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

What's up: News headlines in Marion

Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 5 days ago

(MARION, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Marion.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Marion

Home For Sale: 777 Black Forest Drive, Marion, NC 28752 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://777BlackForestDrive.C21.com 777 Black Forest Drive Marion, NC 28752 MLS 1041345 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 2861 Sq. Ft. Public Remarks: Enjoy our Secluded Lake View property in Black Forest at Lake James in Western NC w/8.67 acres.Lake James offers over 150 miles of shoreline.Our Well-Maintained cabin is nestled away & very private overlooking the water. Metal Roof, 3/2.5.Rustic design w/exposed open beams w/cathedral ceilings & Stone Fireplace.Kitchen has granite tops and an abundance of cabinet and storage space!Open Loft overlooking Great Room w/a Pool Table and great space for entertaining!Primary Bedroom is on Main w/access to the deck overlooking the cove! Primary Bath w/ separate shower & large tub!Finished Bsmt w/2 large bedrooms,Laundry Room,Den, & Full bath!Walk-Out Bsmt w/Built-in storage & Outdoor Shower!Most of the furnishings remain.Deeded Boat Slip @ Lake Camp. Private Gated Entrance, River Camp where you can access the river with your kayaks & Care Keeper on site!You will also have access to a Community Cabin & miles of walking trails!Second Building site with Views of Dobson Knob & Shor... Contact Agent: Kimberly Martin Total Real Estate Solutions

Marion / mcdowellnews.com

Mountain Glory Festival in Marion, Octoberfest-Pioneer Day in Old Fort have been canceled.

Skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers have put the brakes on some of McDowell County's fall fun. For the second year in a row, the Mountain Glory festival will not take place in downtown Marion because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, the Octoberfest-Pioneer Day festival in Old Fort has been canceled. During...

Marion / mcdowellnews.com

Pets of the Week for McDowell

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit them on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.

Mcdowell County / mcdowellnews.com

McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear updates about COVID-19, McDowell Transit and the Senior Center during the regular meeting on Monday. The commissioners will hold their first regular September meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, 634 College Drive in Marion.

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

