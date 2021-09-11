News wrap: Top stories in North Platte
Deer attack sends North Platte parks employee to hospital
A North Platte parks employee was hospitalized for the night but not seriously injured after a Wednesday morning attack by a whitetail deer in its enclosure at Cody Park. Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said the employee had gone inside to feed the deer when it attacked him. “I got a... Read more
Saturday Forecast: Hot start the weekend!
The weather into Friday evening should remain quiet with mostly clear, but hazy conditions across the state. Into the day on Saturday, a cold front is expected to slowly slide across the state. Skies are still expected to remain mostly sunny, but will be hazy again on Saturday as more wildfire smoke drifts through the area. Again, the wildfire smoke could filter enough sunshine to inhibit our full heating potential, but it still will be a hot day. The only record highs to be threatened would be in the far southwest part of the region from the Imperial to McCook areas. Saturday afternoon, a few storms are expected to develop along the High Plains in Wyoming and Colorado with that activity then drifting east into western Nebraska by Saturday evening. A few isolated severe storms will be possible, but any activity we do see is expected to be rather spotty as there’s no big “lifting” mechanism that will be around. Read more
At Platte Institute presentation, former, current Neb. senators say tax system is preventing economic growth, prosperity
One says Nebraska needs to thoroughly revamp its system of state and local taxes. The other would throw it out and start over. But both agree the state’s tax system is so broken that something must change, former state Sen. Jim Smith and current Sen. Steve Erdman said Wednesday night at North Platte Community College’s McDonald-Belton Auditorium. Read more
North Platte Community College to host first blood drive of fall semester
North Platte Community College’s first blood drive of the fall semester will be Monday. The American Red Cross will be set up from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd. The event is open... Read more
