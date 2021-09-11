News wrap: Top stories in North Platte

Saturday Forecast: Hot start the weekend!

The weather into Friday evening should remain quiet with mostly clear, but hazy conditions across the state. Into the day on Saturday, a cold front is expected to slowly slide across the state. Skies are still expected to remain mostly sunny, but will be hazy again on Saturday as more wildfire smoke drifts through the area. Again, the wildfire smoke could filter enough sunshine to inhibit our full heating potential, but it still will be a hot day. The only record highs to be threatened would be in the far southwest part of the region from the Imperial to McCook areas. Saturday afternoon, a few storms are expected to develop along the High Plains in Wyoming and Colorado with that activity then drifting east into western Nebraska by Saturday evening. A few isolated severe storms will be possible, but any activity we do see is expected to be rather spotty as there’s no big “lifting” mechanism that will be around. Read more