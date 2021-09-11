Hackettstown news wrap: What’s trending
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hackettstown.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Deadline For Applications To Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop Is September 15th
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop will run September 18 through December 19. This is a 15-week theatre training program that will conclude with a weekend of shows performed by the students. All applicants must complete an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins, before registering. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 15. Read more
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 8 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Blairstown Township, Knowlton Township, Hope Township, Hardwick Township, Allamuchy Township, Frelinghuysen Township, Liberty Township, and White Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:00 p.m.... Read more
Warren County Man, 31, Threw Brick Through Bay Window Of Hackettstown Home, Police Say
A 31-year-old man threw a brick through the bay window of a home in Hackettstown over the holiday weekend, authorities charged. Ralph Finn is accused of throwing the brick through the window of a home on the 300 block of Lafayette Street just after midnight Monday, police said in a release. Read more
Warren County Native, ‘Beautiful Soul’ Briana Healy Dies Suddenly At Age 38
Warren County native and “beautiful soul” Briana Healy died suddenly at her home in DeSoto, Missourri on August 27. She was 38. Born in Newton, Healy graduated from Hackettstown High School in 2001, her obituary says. Healy was known for her kind and compassionate soul and her love of reading.... Read more
Comments / 0