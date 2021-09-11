CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown news wrap: What's trending

Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 5 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hackettstown.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Hackettstown / newjerseystage.com

Deadline For Applications To Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop Is September 15th

Deadline For Applications To Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop Is September 15th

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop will run September 18 through December 19. This is a 15-week theatre training program that will conclude with a weekend of shows performed by the students. All applicants must complete an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins, before registering. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 15.

Warren County / wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 8 Warren County towns

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 8 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Blairstown Township, Knowlton Township, Hope Township, Hardwick Township, Allamuchy Township, Frelinghuysen Township, Liberty Township, and White Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:00 p.m....

Hackettstown / dailyvoice.com

Warren County Man, 31, Threw Brick Through Bay Window Of Hackettstown Home, Police Say

Warren County Man, 31, Threw Brick Through Bay Window Of Hackettstown Home, Police Say

A 31-year-old man threw a brick through the bay window of a home in Hackettstown over the holiday weekend, authorities charged. Ralph Finn is accused of throwing the brick through the window of a home on the 300 block of Lafayette Street just after midnight Monday, police said in a release.

Hackettstown / dailyvoice.com

Warren County Native, 'Beautiful Soul' Briana Healy Dies Suddenly At Age 38

Warren County Native, ‘Beautiful Soul’ Briana Healy Dies Suddenly At Age 38

Warren County native and "beautiful soul" Briana Healy died suddenly at her home in DeSoto, Missourri on August 27. She was 38. Born in Newton, Healy graduated from Hackettstown High School in 2001, her obituary says. Healy was known for her kind and compassionate soul and her love of reading....

The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump's presidency were "perfectly within the duties and responsibilities" of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Government
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world's largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California's rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

'Jeopardy!' hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split "Jeopardy!" hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as "Jeopardy!" executive producer, was...
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

