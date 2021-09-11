CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruston, LA

News wrap: Top stories in Ruston

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 5 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ruston.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Louisiana / latechsports.com

LA Tech Hosts Southeastern in Home Opener Saturday

LA Tech Hosts Southeastern in Home Opener Saturday

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech (0-1) opens its 2021 home campaign on Saturday, Sept. 11, as the Bulldogs host the Southeastern Lions (1-0) at 6 p.m. CT inside Joe Aillet Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-1) Louisiana Tech will look to bounce back from its 35-34 loss at Mississippi State on... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hammond / lionsports.net

No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech

No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech

No. 13/14 Southeastern (1-0) at Louisiana Tech (0-1) Sept. 11, 2021 | 6 p.m. | Joe Aillet Stadium | Ruston, La. Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech 41, Southeastern 26 (Sept. 20, 2008 | Ruston, La.) Television: ESPN3. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, Tangi 96.5 FM, WFPR 1400 AM. Announcers: Mark Willoughby, Robbie... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ruston / arklatexhomepage.com

Louisiana Tech Football gameday information

Louisiana Tech Football gameday information

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Below you’ll find a gameday timeline and more information for Louisiana Tech’s home opener Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. Wear: BLUE. College Day — Liberal Arts. First Responders Day — Join us for our home opener as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Louisiana / grandrapidsmn.com

LA Tech seeking offensive consistency ahead of home opener

LA Tech seeking offensive consistency ahead of home opener

RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, graduate quarterback Austin Kendall and senior linebacker Trey Baldwin spoke with the media ahead of LA Tech’s home-opener against Southeastern on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. CT at Joe Aillet Stadium. On the Mississippi State game:. "It's a first game.... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Ruston News Watch

Ruston News Watch

Ruston, LA
79
Followers
240
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy