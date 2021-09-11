News wrap: Top stories in Ruston
(RUSTON, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ruston.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
LA Tech Hosts Southeastern in Home Opener Saturday
RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech (0-1) opens its 2021 home campaign on Saturday, Sept. 11, as the Bulldogs host the Southeastern Lions (1-0) at 6 p.m. CT inside Joe Aillet Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-1) Louisiana Tech will look to bounce back from its 35-34 loss at Mississippi State on... Read more
No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech
No. 13/14 Southeastern (1-0) at Louisiana Tech (0-1) Sept. 11, 2021 | 6 p.m. | Joe Aillet Stadium | Ruston, La. Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech 41, Southeastern 26 (Sept. 20, 2008 | Ruston, La.) Television: ESPN3. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, Tangi 96.5 FM, WFPR 1400 AM. Announcers: Mark Willoughby, Robbie... Read more
Louisiana Tech Football gameday information
RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Below you’ll find a gameday timeline and more information for Louisiana Tech’s home opener Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. Wear: BLUE. College Day — Liberal Arts. First Responders Day — Join us for our home opener as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11... Read more
LA Tech seeking offensive consistency ahead of home opener
RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, graduate quarterback Austin Kendall and senior linebacker Trey Baldwin spoke with the media ahead of LA Tech’s home-opener against Southeastern on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. CT at Joe Aillet Stadium. On the Mississippi State game:. "It's a first game.... Read more
Comments / 0