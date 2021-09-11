Angleton news wrap: What’s trending

(ANGLETON, TX) The news in Angleton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Angleton ISD mandates masks; Clute Intermediate attendance to be optional Angleton ISD will require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors under a policy change approved by trustees during a special meeting Wednesday night. Parents will have the choice to opt their child out of wearing face coverings, and face coverings will not be required in outdoor settings, the district said in a news release. Read more

Masks to be mandatory in Angleton ISD buildings ANGLETON — Parents have had the option for their children to wear masks on Angleton ISD campuses since the beginning of the school year. Now parents will have the option for their kids not to. Angleton ISD trustees during a special meeting Wednesday night approved a resolution requiring everyone inside... Read more

