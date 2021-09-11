Angleton news wrap: What’s trending
Angleton ISD mandates masks; Clute Intermediate attendance to be optional
Angleton ISD will require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors under a policy change approved by trustees during a special meeting Wednesday night. Parents will have the choice to opt their child out of wearing face coverings, and face coverings will not be required in outdoor settings, the district said in a news release. Read more
