Angleton, TX

Angleton news wrap: What’s trending

Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 5 days ago

(ANGLETON, TX) The news in Angleton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Angleton area, click here.

Angleton / thefacts.com

Angleton ISD mandates masks; Clute Intermediate attendance to be optional

Angleton ISD will require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors under a policy change approved by trustees during a special meeting Wednesday night. Parents will have the choice to opt their child out of wearing face coverings, and face coverings will not be required in outdoor settings, the district said in a news release. Read more

Angleton / thefacts.com

Masks to be mandatory in Angleton ISD buildings

ANGLETON — Parents have had the option for their children to wear masks on Angleton ISD campuses since the beginning of the school year. Now parents will have the option for their kids not to. Angleton ISD trustees during a special meeting Wednesday night approved a resolution requiring everyone inside... Read more

Angleton / youtube.com

811 Buchta Rd #F • Angleton

Almost new everything! Completely updated and remodeled. This absolutely adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom and 2 car detached car garage is just what you're looking for. The kitchen has all new appliances, electric range, dishwasher, and microwave with quartz countertops. The complete remodel includes new insulations, new hot water heater, breaker box, and engineered wood flooring throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. This beauty won't last long, call today for your private showing. Read more

Angleton / khou.com

Angleton ISD approves indoor mask guidelines for staff, students and visitors

Face coverings will be required in all Angleton ISD buildings, but parents will be able to opt their children out. Read more

The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
ABOUT

With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

